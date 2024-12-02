UK-based data privacy technology provider eXate and Aqua Global, a provider of financial messaging and transaction automation solutions, have formed a strategic partnership aimed at helping financial institutions manage data protection and regulatory compliance across transaction processing environments.

The agreement combines Aqua Global’s Aquila orchestration and integration framework (which connects internal banking systems with external services for payments, treasury, and securities processing) with eXate’s distributed data privacy technology. eXate’s platform embeds centralised, policy-driven controls directly into data ingestion and distribution points, enabling dynamic data masking, redaction, and Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) across financial ecosystems.

Addressing regulatory and operational complexity

The partnership comes as financial institutions face mounting pressure from global regulatory frameworks, regional data protection laws, and emerging governance requirements around artificial intelligence. As transaction volumes grow and financial ecosystems become more interconnected, firms are increasingly required to implement privacy-by-design approaches that can protect sensitive data across multiple jurisdictions.

Aqua Global's Aquila framework serves as an integration layer between banks’ internal systems and external counterparties. eXate’s technology is designed to operate at the point of data flow, applying access controls and privacy policies dynamically rather than retrospectively, which is a design consideration increasingly valued under cross-border data transfer obligations.

Together, the two companies state their intention to help financial institutions reduce operational risk, strengthen compliance posture, and support digital transformation without trade-offs in system performance or scalability. The integration of eXate’s controls into the Aquila environment is positioned as a means of extending data governance capabilities across the transaction lifecycle.

A company official at Aqua Global noted that the partnership is intended to deliver embedded data protection that ensures control, transparency, and regulatory alignment throughout transaction processing. An eXate representative described the collaboration as enabling centralised data protection within critical financial messaging environments, with the aim of aligning security, compliance, and operational usability.

The announcement reflects a broader industry trend in which financial infrastructure vendors are integrating data privacy and access control capabilities directly into processing platforms, rather than treating compliance as a separate overlay. As regulatory scrutiny of cross-border data flows and AI-driven financial services continues to grow, solutions that embed governance at the infrastructure layer are attracting increased attention from banks and payment service providers.