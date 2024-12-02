AccessPay and PayPoint have partnered to embed Confirmation of Payee capabilities into AccessPay's payments automation suite.

Following this announcement, AccessPay has announced a partnership with PayPoint to integrate Confirmation of Payee (CoP) functionality into its payments automation platform, aimed at reducing fraud and payment errors for corporate finance teams.

CoP, also referred to as Account Name Verification, cross-checks payee account details against account holder records before a payment is processed. The integration will allow AccessPay customers to verify payee details at the point of collection, when creating a payment instruction, or at both stages. The service has been available to AccessPay customers since the two companies began working together in 2025.

Addressing authorised push payment fraud at scale

According to the official press release, the partnership comes against the backdrop of significant fraud exposure in corporate payments. Authorised push payment (APP) fraud resulted in GBP 258 million in losses during the first half of 2025, according to figures cited in the announcement. Unlike retail payment channels, corporate environments often involve high-volume, high-value transactions — including payroll runs, supplier payments, and seasonal processing spikes — where payment errors and fraud exposure carry greater financial consequences.

PayPoint's CoP capability is designed to accommodate these high-throughput corporate use cases. Access options include APIs, a user interface, and bulk processing, allowing organisations at different stages of payment automation to embed account name verification into existing workflows without requiring a full system overhaul.

Expanding the payments ecosystem for finance teams

AccessPay operates as a bank integration platform connecting businesses to their banking infrastructure and enabling automated payment flows. The addition of CoP into the platform extends the range of fraud and error controls directly within payment workflows, reducing reliance on manual intervention, exception handling, and payment resubmissions.

For PayPoint, the partnership provides distribution of its CoP capability to a broader base of corporate finance teams. A company official from PayPoint noted that the collaboration is intended to help organisations reduce fraud risk and minimise payment errors within automated finance processes.

The integration reflects a broader industry direction in which payment automation platforms are incorporating verification and fraud prevention tools directly into their infrastructure, rather than treating these as separate compliance layers. With the UK's Payment Systems Regulator having introduced mandatory reimbursement requirements for APP fraud losses, corporate payment teams face growing operational and regulatory pressure to implement controls at the point of payment initiation.

AccessPay has positioned CoP as one component of a wider ecosystem of fraud and automation tools available through its platform, with the PayPoint partnership forming part of that ongoing expansion.