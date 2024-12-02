WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

Building an Effective EFM Program in the Age of AI

Organized on 19 Nov 2025 / 08:00 AM PDT / 11:00 AM EDT / 05:00 PM CET

CH

Cosmina Hrisca

07 Nov 2025 / 5 Min Read

Watch Video

Agenda

  • Find out how to consolidate fraud prevention & AML compliance into a cohesive EFM platform—fewer integrations, clearer decisions.
  • Learn how AI, graph analytics, and automation improve accuracy while reducing the total cost of ownership.
  • Hear from practitioners driving real-world outcomes in fraud prevention and AML compliance.
  • Take away a practical blueprint to design your own financial crime prevention framework with measurable KPIs.

Presenters

Mirela Ciobanu

Mirela Ciobanu

Lead Editor at The Paypers (Moderator)

Rob Meakin

Rob Meakin

Director, Fraud & Identity at Creditinfo

Ivan Stefanov

Ivan Stefanov

CEO & Co-Founder at NOTO

Keywords:
fraudAMLcryptopaymentsAIEFMfinancial crime
Countries:
World
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright