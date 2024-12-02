US-based Riskified has announced an expansion of its AI Agent Intelligence platform, designed to provide fraud and risk protection for native AI shopping assistants deployed directly by merchants on their digital storefronts.

The expansion responds to growing retailer investment in conversational AI agents as customer-facing tools. Recent research from McKinsey & Company indicates that 82% of retail organisations have already launched generative AI pilots focused on reinventing customer service.

New capabilities for merchant AI agents

The expansion introduces two capabilities directed at merchants operating their own AI shopping assistants.

The first, AI Agent Identity Signals, allows a merchant's AI shopping agent to query Riskified's Identity Graph directly to retrieve risk indicators and resolve a customer identity in real time. This integration is available through Riskified's Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration on AWS Marketplace, via Google's Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol, or through standard RESTful APIs. The capability enables AI agents to make instant decisions, such as approving refunds or exchanges, based on consumer risk and eligibility during a live conversation.

The second capability, AI Agent Policy Builder, is an improvement to Riskified's Decision Studio product. It allows merchants to define and apply business rules to manage the risk profile of order volume originating from their native AI agents, providing a mechanism to limit exposure to refund claim abuse, reseller arbitrage, and promotion abuse.

Assaf Feldman, CTO and co-founder of Riskified, said the company's role is to serve as the risk intelligence layer that both secures and enhances AI agent interactions, augmenting a merchant's proprietary customer history with insights from Riskified's multi-merchant network to ensure that transactions and claims processed through AI agents involve verified identities.

Fraud context

Riskified has noted that fraud rings are already exploiting early agentic protocols and chatbots. The company's approach focuses on identity resolution and the detection of anomalies in purchasing patterns across its global network of e-commerce brands, data that individual merchants cannot replicate independently. The platform is designed to ensure that AI-mediated shopping remains a revenue channel rather than a source of financial exposure for merchants.

For more information about Riskified, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.