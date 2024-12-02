Company InformationPayments

Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by outsmarting risk. Many of the world’s biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention.

Website

www.riskified.com

Head office

New York, NY

Core solution

Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform, chargebacks management, customer authentication, identity verification, data provider and intelligence, bot risk management

Core solution/problems the company solves

Our machine learning platform delivers results for ecommerce: we resolve identities to prevent policy abuse, secure merchants against account takeovers, empower fraud teams to dispute chargebacks, and optimise payment flows.

Target group

Merchants/ ecommerce

Contact details

hello@riskified.com

Geographical presence

Global

Year founded

2013

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

MRC and others

Brand tagline

Unleash your ecommerce growth

Methodology

Machine learning

Supervised and unsupervised ML

Decisioning

Case management

Chargeback management

We do both chargeback disputes and guaranteed fraud protection

Business model

Pricing model

 

Pricing is per transaction fee and volume

Fraud prevention partners

ARC, Aurus, Cellpoint Digital, Checkout.com, Deloitte, Fabrick, ICTS, Protiviti, Mastercard, Nova8, NTTData, Nuvei, Optimized Payments, PFSWeb, Payglocal, Pitney Bowes, Plaid, Primer, Retailogists, Salesforce, Commerce Cloud, Shopify, Yuno

Number of employees

700+

Future developments

Policy decision studio

Augmentations to dispute resolve (chargeback management platform)

Customers

Customers reference

 

Shein, Gymshark, Finish Line, Prada, Booking.com, GoPro

