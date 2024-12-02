Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by outsmarting risk. Many of the world’s biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention.
New York, NY
Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform, chargebacks management, customer authentication, identity verification, data provider and intelligence, bot risk management
Our machine learning platform delivers results for ecommerce: we resolve identities to prevent policy abuse, secure merchants against account takeovers, empower fraud teams to dispute chargebacks, and optimise payment flows.
Merchants/ ecommerce
Global
2013
Supervised and unsupervised ML
Pricing is per transaction fee and volume
ARC, Aurus, Cellpoint Digital, Checkout.com, Deloitte, Fabrick, ICTS, Protiviti, Mastercard, Nova8, NTTData, Nuvei, Optimized Payments, PFSWeb, Payglocal, Pitney Bowes, Plaid, Primer, Retailogists, Salesforce, Commerce Cloud, Shopify, Yuno
Policy decision studio
Augmentations to dispute resolve (chargeback management platform)
Shein, Gymshark, Finish Line, Prada, Booking.com, GoPro
