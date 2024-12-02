US-based device intelligence platform Fingerprint has introduced Authorized AI Agent Detection, enabling enterprises to distinguish between permitted AI agent traffic and malicious bots with certainty.

Fingerprint has launched a new ecosystem designed to identify and verify AI agent traffic. The system enables organisations to distinguish authorised automation, such as AI agents performing legitimate tasks, from malicious bots or scrapers. The initial ecosystem includes agents from OpenAI, AWS AgentCore, Browserbase, Manus, and Anchor Browser.

The launch addresses a shift in how enterprises evaluate automated web traffic. Traditional approaches that block all bots indiscriminately can disrupt legitimate workflows whilst still leaving systems vulnerable to fraud. Simultaneously, allowing unauthorised automation introduces security and revenue risks. Fingerprint's detection framework provides visibility into the identity and authorisation status of each visitor, enabling organisations to apply controls based on trust rather than blanket bot blocking.

Verification aligned with open standards

The implementation aligns with emerging open standards for AI agent verification and authentication, including participation in the Internet Engineering Task Force standardisation process. According to Fingerprint, the system now detects the highest number of AI agents available on the market.

Authorized AI Agent Detection supports use cases across enterprise automation, workforce operations, and revenue protection. Permissioned AI agents can access internal systems such as CRM platforms or financial data tools without triggering fraud alerts. In workforce settings, agents can handle customer support, issue resolution, and account recovery tasks while maintaining safeguards against abuse. For ecommerce and fintech platforms, the system enables selective access for AI agents, facilitating transactions and allowing automated purchasing whilst defending against account takeover and payment fraud.

The capability is immediately available to existing Fingerprint customers. Organisations seeking to join the authorised AI agent ecosystem can contact the company directly or test agent verification through the Web Bot Auth verification playground.

The development reflects broader industry efforts to establish trust frameworks for agentic AI as automated interactions account for a growing share of web traffic. Industry observers anticipate that by the end of 2026, users will increasingly rely on AI agents to execute transactions on their behalf, from flight bookings to routine online purchases.