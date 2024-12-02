Zimpler offers simpler and more secure transactions – without the need for cards. Specialising in account-to-account payments we are trusted by consumers and merchants across Europe to pay and get paid. With a newly launched rebranding, we are rapidly expanding in key markets, with a mission to simplify payment transactions everywhere.
Sweden, Malta
Johan Friis and Kristofer Ekman Sinclair
Zimpler’s investors include Nordstjernan Growth, Inbox Capital, and CNI
SEK 274.1 million revenue in 2021
134% increase in revenue year-on-year
Over 200 employees including consultants
Reach out to Zimpler through our contact form at www.zimpler.com.
Instant Pay-ins and Payouts
Merchants and customers can pay and get paid instantly using Zimpler. For customers, this is done with 4 simple steps (Pay-ins):
Select Zimpler at checkout
Log in to the bank
Select the bank account
Authorise the payment to complete the transaction.
For Payouts, it is done with 3 steps:
Select Zimpler to receive funds
Log in to the bank
Select a bank account to receive funds
Customers are not at any credit card risk and merchants have instant access to funds, as Zimpler makes real-time payment settlements and reconciliation of transactions.
PSD2 API
Zimpler’s primary target markets include; retail, travel, gaming, marketplaces, and other fintech companies.
Europe
2000 connected banks
Sweden (94%), Finland (90%), Estonia (90%), Germany (99%), Netherlands (90%), Norway (88%)
Cloud-based tech stack utilising PSD2 APIs, and corporate APIs from available banks, to process pay-ins and payouts.
Java, Go, React, Clojure and Cobol
Github, IntelliJ, JIRA, JetBrains, PagerDuty, Ngrok, CloudFare
2019
Briqpay, Travelize
Fixed fee per transaction, % of all processed payments, minimum monthly fee, subscription fees, tiered fees (Reduced cost per payment based on volume & Reduced % per payment based on volume)
Financial Services (Lending, Investments), Travel, Creator Economy
We will be expanding into new markets this year as well as into new market segments. New markets will include full settlement and processing in their respective currencies.
For more details, please contact our sales team through the form on our website.
For more details, please contact our sales team through the form on our website.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright