Zimpler offers simpler and more secure transactions – without the need for cards. Specialising in account-to-account payments we are trusted by consumers and merchants across Europe to pay and get paid. With a newly launched rebranding, we are rapidly expanding in key markets, with a mission to simplify payment transactions everywhere.

Country offices in

Sweden, Malta

Founder(s)

Johan Friis and Kristofer Ekman Sinclair

Funding rounds and investors

Zimpler’s investors include Nordstjernan Growth, Inbox Capital, and CNI

Business revenue 2021

SEK 274.1 million revenue in 2021

Year over year growth rate

134% increase in revenue year-on-year

Number of employees

Over 200 employees including consultants

Core solution

Instant Pay-ins and Payouts

How it works

Merchants and customers can pay and get paid instantly using Zimpler. For customers, this is done with 4 simple steps (Pay-ins):

Select Zimpler at checkout Log in to the bank Select the bank account Authorise the payment to complete the transaction.

For Payouts, it is done with 3 steps:

Select Zimpler to receive funds Log in to the bank Select a bank account to receive funds

What problem does the company solve?

Customers are not at any credit card risk and merchants have instant access to funds, as Zimpler makes real-time payment settlements and reconciliation of transactions.

Types of supported APIs/API standard supported

PSD2 API

Industries/target markets

Zimpler’s primary target markets include; retail, travel, gaming, marketplaces, and other fintech companies.

Geographical coverage (operational area)

Europe

Number of connected banks

2000 connected banks

Account coverage (%) across countries/regions

Sweden (94%), Finland (90%), Estonia (90%), Germany (99%), Netherlands (90%), Norway (88%)

Technology

Cloud-based tech stack utilising PSD2 APIs, and corporate APIs from available banks, to process pay-ins and payouts.

Software language

Java, Go, React, Clojure and Cobol

Software developement tools

Github, IntelliJ, JIRA, JetBrains, PagerDuty, Ngrok, CloudFare

When was the core technology developed?

2019

Partners

Technology partners

Briqpay, Travelize

Business model

Pricing model

Fixed fee per transaction, % of all processed payments, minimum monthly fee, subscription fees, tiered fees (Reduced cost per payment based on volume & Reduced % per payment based on volume)

Revenue streams

Financial Services (Lending, Investments), Travel, Creator Economy

Future developments

We will be expanding into new markets this year as well as into new market segments. New markets will include full settlement and processing in their respective currencies.

Customers/Case studies

Key customers

Case studies

