TrueLayer is a European Open Banking payments network. We power online payments by combining real-time bank payments with financial and identity data. Businesses big and small use our products to onboard new users, accept money, and make payouts in seconds – and at scale.
London
We are an Open Banking payments network. We give businesses and people the power to better manage, move, and make more of their money. We do this by simplifying every aspect of paying, shopping, investing, and saving. Whether that’s instantly initiating a single payment, enabling smarter account sweeping, or streamlining the whole process from signup to reconciliation.
Merchants (retail, travel, ticketing, food delivery, financial services, remittance, lending, wealth and asset management, trading, igaming), PSP, banks
The UK and Europe
2016
TrueLayer has completed seven rounds of funding, raising a total of USD 271 million from investors including Connect Ventures, Anthemis Group, Northzone, Tencent and Temasek, Addition, Tiger Global, and Stripe.
EMI (Electronic Money Institution)
Open Finance Association, European Fintech Association, Electronic Money Association, UK Finance, Innovate Finance, Merchant Risk Council, British Retail Consortium, SEPA Payment Account Access scheme (SPAA)
AISP, PISP, TSP, ISO27001, SOC2, Cyber Essentials, Cyber Essentials Plus
A payments network built for growth
Open Banking payments network
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes (Open Banking payments)
Yes, GBP and EUR
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Revolut, Zopa, Topps Tiles, Cazoo, Freetrade, Heytrade, BetCity, Credit Ladder, Coinbase, OakNorth Bank, Penfold, Trading 212, Casumo, Aspire Global, William Hill
Open Banking product or service of the year, FStech Awards, 2022
Best Open Banking solution Europe, Fintech Futures, 2022
Most flexible finance and insurance companies, Flexa Industry Awards, 2022
Top 50 tech companies in London, Business Cloud, 2020
Best innovation in payments, FData award, 2019
USD 44 billion annualised
