TrueLayer is a European Open Banking payments network. We power online payments by combining real-time bank payments with financial and identity data. Businesses big and small use our products to onboard new users, accept money, and make payouts in seconds – and at scale.

Website

https://truelayer.com/

Head office

London

Core solution

We are an Open Banking payments network. We give businesses and people the power to better manage, move, and make more of their money. We do this by simplifying every aspect of paying, shopping, investing, and saving. Whether that’s instantly initiating a single payment, enabling smarter account sweeping, or streamlining the whole process from signup to reconciliation.

Target market

Merchants (retail, travel, ticketing, food delivery, financial services, remittance, lending, wealth and asset management, trading, igaming), PSP, banks

Contact details

hello@truelayer.com

Geographical presence

The UK and Europe

Year founded

2016

Funding rounds and investors

TrueLayer has completed seven rounds of funding, raising a total of USD 271 million from investors including Connect Ventures, Anthemis Group, Northzone, Tencent and Temasek, Addition, Tiger Global, and Stripe.

Licence type

EMI (Electronic Money Institution)

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

Open Finance Association, European Fintech Association, Electronic Money Association, UK Finance, Innovate Finance, Merchant Risk Council, British Retail Consortium, SEPA Payment Account Access scheme (SPAA)

Standards and certifications

AISP, PISP, TSP, ISO27001, SOC2, Cyber Essentials, Cyber Essentials Plus

Brand tagline

A payments network built for growth

Service provider type

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Open Banking payments network

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes (Open Banking payments)

Settlement currencies

Yes, GBP and EUR

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/disbursements

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Revolut, Zopa, Topps Tiles, Cazoo, Freetrade, Heytrade, BetCity, Credit Ladder, Coinbase, OakNorth Bank, Penfold, Trading 212, Casumo, Aspire Global, William Hill

Case studies

Awards

Open Banking product or service of the year, FStech Awards, 2022

Best Open Banking solution Europe, Fintech Futures, 2022

Most flexible finance and insurance companies, Flexa Industry Awards, 2022

Top 50 tech companies in London, Business Cloud, 2020

Best innovation in payments, FData award, 2019

Transactions

Transaction value

USD 44 billion annualised