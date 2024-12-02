Expert viewsPayments

Europe is building its sovereign payments system, and 2026 is the turning point

CP

Claudia Pincovski

23 Feb 2026 / 10 Min Read

Keywords:
paymentsregulationA2A paymentsfintechdigital payments
Companies:
Brite
Countries:
Europe

News on Payments

Mastercard and Westpac complete New Zealand's first agentic transactions

23 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Caption selects Mangopay to improve investor journeys

23 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Razorpay and NPCI launch agentic payments on Claude

23 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Green Banana and VR Payment partner for BNPL orchestration

23 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

dLocal and Open English activate Bre-B payments in Colombia

20 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Webinars on Payments

Making payments a profit centre

27 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

How Deutsche Bank future-proofed acquiring with Silverflow

26 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

Pay to play: Inside the minds and wallets of global gamers

05 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

Practical strategies for subscription growth: Why payments fail and how to fix them

03 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

Unlocking faster refunds with Visa: money back in as little as 30 minutes

23 Sep 2025 / 5 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright