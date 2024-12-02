Agentic Commerce: Building for Adoption, Not Autonomy

Agentic commerce moved from pilots to production in 2025, but merchant readiness hasn't kept pace. With AI-assisted purchases now representing 20% of peak shopping volume and protocols from Google, Visa, and Mastercard all live, the question isn't whether agents will change commerce. It's which merchants will capture the opportunity, and which will become background utilities in agent-controlled marketplaces.



This session cuts through the hype to focus on what matters: the infrastructure that enables trust (approval workflows, mandate systems, fraud detection), the consumer adoption curve that's actually emerging (assistance over autonomy), and the strategic positioning required when agents compress discovery-to-checkout from sessions into seconds. We'll cover what's working now, where the adoption barriers remain, and what separates early winners from late movers.