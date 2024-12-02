From Days to Minutes: How Stablecoins Are Transforming Cross-Border Payment Economics

Cross-border payments have long required businesses to navigate complex correspondent banking networks, pre-fund accounts across multiple corridors, and accept multi-day settlement cycles. As the industry evolves, forward-thinking payment providers are exploring how stablecoin infrastructure can complement traditional rails, enabling faster settlement while improving capital efficiency and treasury management.



Join Fireblocks for an insightful conversation about the practical realities of modern cross-border payment infrastructure. We'll discuss the operational challenges of traditional systems, how leading payment providers are implementing stablecoin solutions, and what it takes to build compliant, scalable infrastructure that delivers 24/7 settlement. This is a practical discussion about real transformation happening in the industry today.