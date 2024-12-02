PayU and CoRover.ai have partnered to integrate agentic AI payments across more than 100 Indian languages and dialects.

The collaboration integrates PayU's payment infrastructure with CoRover.ai's BharatGPT-powered conversational AI platform and commerce protocol, with the aim of delivering multilingual, voice-first payment experiences at scale.

The partnership will be specifically focused on agentic payment capabilities, where AI systems initiate and complete financial transactions within conversational interfaces, without requiring direct user input at each step.

Expanding into voice-first use cases

According to the official press release, two live deployments have already emerged from the collaboration. PayU is powering payments on Afterlife, described as India's first digital succession planning platform, where voice-based UPI payments are enabled through CoRover's Voice AI. PayU also processes payments for Kanhaji.ai, a recently launched AI-driven devotional platform developed by CoRover.ai.

Going forward, the partnership aims to extend agentic payment capabilities across sectors including ecommerce, travel, OTT platforms, and banking and financial services. The companies also plan to explore integration with NPCI's UPI Circle and UPI Reserve Pay, two frameworks that could further enable AI agents to execute transactions within defined parameters set by account holders.

The strategic rationale centres on India's significant population of voice-first users (those who interact with digital services primarily through spoken language rather than text) many of whom are expected to enter the digital payments ecosystem in the coming years. Moreover, India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has already demonstrated the scale at which real-time payment rails can operate domestically, and embedding UPI functionality within conversational AI platforms represents a natural extension of that infrastructure.

A company official at PayU noted that compliance and trust remain central to the initiative, particularly given that AI agents are handling financial transactions on behalf of users. The partnership is positioned as part of a broader effort to ensure that voice-first and conversational users have access to payment experiences that meet the same security and reliability standards as those available through conventional digital channels.

The move reflects growing interest across the payments industry in agentic AI as a mechanism for reducing friction in commerce and financial services.