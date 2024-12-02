Absa Group and Thunes have announced the launch of Absa Global Pay, a digital remittance solution enabling Absa customers to send money internationally via the Absa Banking App or Absa Online platform.

According to the official press release, the service launched on 3 March 2026, with an initial release covering six countries, including the UK, Kenya, India, Malawi, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe, and planned expansion to 18 countries in total.

The solution supports multiple payout methods, including bank account transfers, mobile wallet deposits, and cash pick-up points. Customers receive real-time transaction notifications and full visibility over payment status from initiation through to settlement.

Addressing cost and transparency in African remittances

Remittance costs into and across Africa have historically been among the highest globally, with fees and unfavourable exchange rates reducing the value received by recipients who depend on international transfers for household income, healthcare, and education. Absa Global Pay is positioned to address this by combining Absa's banking presence across key African markets with Thunes' Direct Global Network, which the companies state enables lower fees, transparent pricing, and competitive foreign exchange rates.

Furthermore, the launch reflects growing demand for digital-first, app-native remittance solutions that offer clarity on costs upfront, which represents a persistent gap in traditional correspondent banking channels, where fee structures and exchange rate margins are frequently opaque.

Commenting on the move, Nick Nkosi, Managing Executive for Transactional and Deposits at Absa Personal and Private Banking, said the collaboration aims to deliver a simpler, faster, and more affordable remittance experience, noting that research identified a significant opportunity to unlock more value in the cross-border payments space for customers.

Adding to this, Simon Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer at Thunes, described the launch as an important milestone in supporting intra-Africa money movement and extending inclusive financial connectivity to communities across the world.

Recently, Thunes also teamed up with Sterling Bank to facilitate optimal access to cross-border payments for Nigerians in the diaspora. The two companies sought to develop a new standard for international standards, supporting Nigerians living abroad through a faster method of sending funds back home to loved ones.