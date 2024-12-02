Visa and Trip.com Group have launched a global virtual travel card programme through Trip.com's fintech arm, TripLink.

The programme is being issued through TripLink, the fintech division of Trip.com Group, and targets both B2B payment flows and the broader traveller experience across the group's platforms.

The solution was launched initially in Singapore and is expanding to the Netherlands and Hong Kong. Through the collaboration, Visa virtual card credentials will be introduced across Trip.com Group's global operations to reduce manual reconciliation and improve data visibility for travel partners. The partnership also includes joint marketing efforts to connect travellers to a wider range of destinations.

B2B payments and platform-wide card acceptance

The virtual card programme is designed to address operational inefficiencies in travel payments, particularly at the supplier and intermediary level. By integrating Visa virtual card credentials into Trip.com Group's infrastructure, the arrangement is intended to improve payment reliability and card acceptance across booking platforms, reducing friction for both partners and end users.

The timing aligns with a period of renewed travel demand across Asia Pacific. According to research cited by Visa, 55% of consumers in the region plan to travel within the next six months, with Japan, China, and Australia identified as the most sought-after destinations. Credit cards remain the preferred payment method for international spending, valued for their security, global acceptance, and associated rewards.

The collaboration reflects a broader trend in travel fintech, where payment infrastructure is increasingly being treated as a strategic differentiator. Virtual card programmes offer travel intermediaries optimised control over reconciliation, improved transaction data, and reduced exposure to fraud, considerations that have grown in importance as cross-border travel volumes recover.

With this in mind, the integration of Visa's virtual card credentials into TripLink's infrastructure gives the programme immediate international reach, supporting Trip.com Group's ambition to serve both consumer and corporate travel segments more efficiently.

A company official from Visa noted that the goal is to remove friction from the payment experience across the global travel ecosystem, while a Trip.com Group representative described the arrangement as an effort to deliver more efficient payment solutions for the group's partners and customers worldwide.