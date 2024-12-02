Finix has launched the Finix Checkout iOS App and a companion Bluetooth mobile card reader for in-person payments.

The US-based full-stack payment processor offers businesses the ability to accept and disburse payments both online and in-store. The new iOS application and paired hardware add a mobile dimension to that capability, enabling merchants to process transactions at events, in the field, or on a sales floor without requiring fixed point-of-sale infrastructure.

Mobile payments integrated into a unified platform

The card reader connects to the app via Bluetooth, allowing card-present transactions without wired hardware. All payment data flows directly into the Finix dashboard, where merchants can manage reporting, reconciliation, customer records, and broader financial workflows alongside their existing online payment activity. This consolidation is central to the product's positioning: rather than operating as a standalone tool, the app functions as an additional access point to Finix's existing platform.

The Finix Checkout App, now available on Apple's App Store, supports in-person and online transaction processing, including authorisations and refunds in real time. Merchants can create customer profiles within the app, review payment histories, and issue digital receipts via email or SMS immediately after a transaction. The solution is designed to eliminate the need for paper receipts and reduce reliance on multiple, disconnected systems.

Omnichannel infrastructure for varied merchant needs

The launch addresses a broader shift in commerce, where businesses increasingly operate across physical and digital channels simultaneously and require payment infrastructure that can follow them across those contexts. For software platforms and independent businesses alike, the ability to maintain a single operational view across in-person and online transactions reduces administrative complexity and reconciliation overhead.

Finix's full-stack model, which gives businesses direct control over payment processing rather than routing through third-party intermediaries, means that data from the new mobile channel remains within the same infrastructure as the rest of a merchant's payment activity. This approach is relevant for platforms building embedded payments into their own products, a segment Finix has historically targeted.

The Checkout App and mobile card reader represent Finix's development of its card-present capabilities, complementing the card-not-present features already available through its platform.