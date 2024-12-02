Akurateco and Kushki have announced a partnership to integrate Kushki's payment infrastructure into Akurateco's orchestration platform for PSPs.

Under the arrangement, Kushki's payment infrastructure will be integrated into the Akurateco platform, allowing PSPs, merchants, and financial institutions to access Kushki's acquiring network and alternative payment methods through a single integration layer. The partnership is designed to remove the need for separate, market-by-market connectivity when entering or expanding across Latin American markets.

Combining orchestration with local processing

The integration brings together Akurateco's routing and orchestration capabilities with Kushki's local processing network. According to the companies, the combination is expected to improve authorisation rates and reduce time-to-market for clients seeking regional coverage. PSPs using the Akurateco platform will gain access to Kushki's support for region-specific payment methods, an area that has historically posed a barrier for international operators entering Latin America, where payment preferences and regulatory frameworks vary considerably across markets.

A company official at Akurateco noted that integrating Kushki into its orchestration ecosystem would give clients access to acquiring and alternative payment options across the region. A Kushki representative described the partnership as providing global PSPs with the local expertise required to navigate the complexity of payment processing in Latin America.

Beyond the technical integration, the two companies have indicated plans for joint go-to-market activity, including co-branded industry events and educational content targeted at PSPs and fintech companies looking to enter or scale within the region.

Latin America has seen sustained growth in digital payments adoption, driven by expanding smartphone penetration, rising ecommerce volumes, and ongoing regulatory modernisation across markets including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. For PSPs based outside the region, establishing reliable local acquiring relationships has typically required significant time and investment. Partnerships that bundle local processing within a broader orchestration framework seek to address that friction by reducing the technical and commercial overhead of multi-market entry.

The integration is positioned as relevant for PSPs at varying stages of regional expansion, whether entering Latin America for the first time or seeking to consolidate existing connections through a single platform interface.