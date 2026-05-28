AAZZUR, a UK-based embedded finance orchestration platform, has formed a partnership with Corpay Cross-Border, the international payments division of US-based Corpay Inc., to bring cross-border payment, expense management, and foreign exchange (FX) capabilities to businesses through a unified integration layer.

The arrangement connects Corpay Cross-Border's international payments infrastructure directly into AAZZUR's orchestration platform, allowing businesses to access a suite of cross-border financial tools without the need to build and maintain separate integrations with individual providers. The partnership reflects a broader shift in how financial services are being assembled and distributed, away from bespoke, point-to-point integrations and towards modular, API-driven infrastructure.

Reducing integration complexity

AAZZUR's platform functions as an orchestration layer that sits between customer-facing applications and the underlying financial service providers. Rather than requiring businesses to contract with, integrate, and manage multiple payment and FX providers independently, the platform consolidates these relationships into a single access point. The addition of Corpay Cross-Border to this layer extends the range of cross-border execution capability available to businesses building on AAZZUR's infrastructure.

Corpay Cross-Border brings established international payments capability to the arrangement, handling the underlying execution of cross-border transactions. AAZZUR, in turn, provides the distribution channel, reducing the engineering overhead typically associated with accessing such services directly. The model effectively separates the execution layer from the distribution layer, a structural approach increasingly common in embedded finance.

For businesses, particularly those in the small-to-medium enterprise segment or within fintech ecosystems, the practical benefit is faster time-to-market for international payment features. Building direct integrations with cross-border payment providers can require considerable technical resource; accessing equivalent functionality through an orchestration layer lowers that barrier.

Embedded finance context

The partnership reflects the continued maturation of the embedded finance sector, where financial capabilities are increasingly distributed through non-bank platforms and intermediaries. Orchestration-layer companies such as AAZZUR occupy a growing niche: aggregating provider relationships so that downstream businesses can offer financial services without replicating the integration work themselves.

Corpay Inc., the parent company of Corpay Cross-Border, operates across corporate payments and vehicle fleet management, and the cross-border division focuses specifically on international money movement for businesses. Connecting its capabilities to third-party orchestration platforms such as AAZZUR represents one route through which larger payment infrastructure providers can broaden their distribution reach without direct commercial engagement with each end client.

No information has been disclosed regarding the specific markets covered under the arrangement, the volume of transactions expected to flow through the integration, or the commercial terms governing the partnership.