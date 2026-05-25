InterviewsPayments

What UK merchants want from their payment provider in 2026

Diana Vorniceanu

Diana Vorniceanu

25 May 2026 / 8 Min Read

Keywords:
merchantssurveypayment provideraccount-to-account paymentsEmbedded FinanceAI-based orchestrationbiometric authenticationstablecoinsagentic AI
Countries:
United Kingdom

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