NewsPayments

finby obtains Maltese licence and becomes fully operational in Malta

CP

Claudia Pincovski

25 May 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
regulationfinancial insititutionsexpansiononline paymentspayments
Companies:
finby
Countries:
Malta

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