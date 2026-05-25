Slovakia-based finby, formerly known as TrustPay, has completed the regulatory process to secure a financial institution licence in Malta, as part of its ongoing European expansion. Founded in 2009, finby provides acquiring services and online payment solutions with a focus on cross-border ecommerce across European markets.

Regulatory approval in a recognised payments jurisdiction

Malta has established itself as a recognised jurisdiction within Europe's payments and fintech regulatory landscape, and finby's entry through a licensed entity reflects the country's role as a point of access for payments operators seeking broader EU reach. With fully operational status now in place in Malta, finby adds a regulated presence in an additional EU member state, complementing its existing infrastructure across the region.

The licence enables finby to extend its services, which include acquiring solutions and local payment methods adapted to individual markets, to merchants operating in or through Malta. The company positions the move as part of a longer-term infrastructure build aimed at addressing the complexity of international payments for European and globally oriented merchants.

A company official stated that Malta represents a strategically significant location for the payments industry, and that the operational launch provides a basis for further regional growth, enabling the company to continue supporting merchants and partners across Europe.

Cross-border commerce context

The expansion comes as cross-border ecommerce continues to generate sustained demand for acquiring services that combine regulatory compliance with local payment method coverage. For merchants operating across multiple European markets, having access to an acquiring partner with licensed entities in several EU jurisdictions reduces friction in both payment acceptance and regulatory alignment.

finby's stated focus is on helping merchants navigate the operational and technical requirements of multi-market payment acceptance, an area where regulatory presence, flexibility, and local expertise are relevant considerations. With over a decade of experience in European cross-border payments, the company has built its offering around solutions tailored to the technical and operational needs of international ecommerce businesses.

With operations now established in Malta, finby extends a network that already spans several European markets. The Malta entity is expected to support merchants' onboarding and partner relationships in the area. The move does not alter finby's core product offering but broadens the regulatory and operational basis from which those services can be delivered across the EU.