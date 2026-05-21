The Payment Experience Revolution: Insights from B2B Buyers Across EMEA

Your buyers have already decided what an excellent payment experience looks like. Do you measure up?

B2B procurement across Europe and the UK is evolving. Increasingly, supplier selection hinges not on the sale itself, but on what comes after it.

Finance leaders who have assumed that payment and invoicing are back-office concerns may want to reconsider. New research across five EMEA markets reveals that the experience buyers have at the payment stage, covering everything from the flexibility they are offered, the accuracy of their invoices, and the ease of reconciliation, is a primary driver of supplier loyalty. For many businesses, it is also what drives supplier switching.

The suppliers winning long-term contracts in 2026 are the ones easiest to buy from, pay, and reconcile with.

For CFOs of large manufacturers and B2B retailers, this creates both a risk and an opportunity. The risk: buyers who encounter friction in onboarding, invoice accuracy or ERP integration do not complain. They reduce order frequency, delay purchases or move their spend elsewhere. The opportunity: suppliers who get this right earn something far more valuable than a transaction. They earn predictable revenue, lower DSO and relationships that compound over time.

The full report sets out exactly where the gaps are, which markets are most sensitive, and what finance and operations leaders should prioritise to close them. If retaining high-value B2B buyers is on your agenda for 2026, the data inside will sharpen your thinking.

Download the report to see where your payment experience stands.