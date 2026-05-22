Visa and Trip.com Group have announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a strategic collaboration to deliver travel experiences and payment capabilities to consumers across the Asia Pacific. The partnership will combine Visa's global payments network with Trip.com Group's travel ecosystem, enabling personalised recommendations, destination offers, and simplified transactions for travellers across the region.

As part of the agreement, Trip.com Group will become a global Anchor Partner for Visa Destinations, a programme that connects cardholders to curated travel experiences shaped by local culture and insights. Trip.com Group will integrate Visa Destinations into its ecosystem to create travel value propositions and personalised offers across a range of consumer segments. The two companies will also collaborate on joint marketing and promotional initiatives in selected markets.

Premium offerings and cross-border travel focus

The partnership will extend to affluent consumer segments, with Trip.com Group users gaining access to Visa's portfolio of sports, music, and lifestyle partnerships, while Visa Infinite cardholders will receive access to exclusive Trip.com Group offers. The two companies have also stated they will work to accelerate travel between Mainland China and the rest of the Asia Pacific region.

Commenting on the news, Danielle Jin, Chief Marketing Officer for Asia Pacific at Visa, stated that the collaboration was built for what travellers want today, combining trusted global payments with travel discovery across both platforms.

Adding to this, Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer at Trip.com Group, noted that the partnership was intended to advance the company's mission of inspiring discovery and delivering seamless journeys across Asia Pacific and beyond, by integrating payment capabilities and curated experiences across its travel ecosystem.

A digitally native travel market

The announcement is set against a backdrop of strong travel demand and accelerating digital adoption across the Asia Pacific. According to Visa's Global Travel Intentions 2026 study, 72% of respondents plan to travel within Asia in the coming months, with one in four intending to visit Japan. The study also found that 73% of Asia Pacific travellers carry credit cards or mobile wallets, and that 92% went online to plan and research their most recent trips. Of those, 49% used AI tools to find travel destinations or ideas.

These figures point to a regional travel market in which digital payments and data-driven personalisation are becoming central to the consumer experience, providing both companies with a platform on which to expand their respective offerings.