Fireblocks, an enterprise platform that has secured more than USD 14 trillion in digital asset transactions, has announced the launch of its Agentic Payments Suite. The product provides infrastructure for agent-initiated payments using any stablecoin on any blockchain, encompassing the entire lifecycle from wallet infrastructure to merchant acceptance. Fireblocks has also joined the x402 Foundation, the Linux Foundation-hosted governing body for the x402 protocol, contributing a security extension that adds request integrity and spend governance to the protocol.

The announcement reflects a shift in how AI agents are being used. Beyond research and recommendation, a growing number of users are connecting wallets to AI assistants to execute transactions on their behalf, including booking travel, replenishing supplies, and paying for usage-metered APIs. Stablecoins are positioned as the appropriate infrastructure for this use case, given their settlement speed, lower cost relative to card rails, and programmability.

Two-sided infrastructure for agentic commerce

The Agentic Payments Suite operates across both sides of agent-initiated transactions. The Agentic Payments Gateway allows payment service providers to offer merchants stablecoin payment acceptance alongside existing card acquiring or bank transfer options, without requiring blockchain expertise. Inbound agent payments route directly into Fireblocks wallets or connected accounts, with compliance and security controls embedded at agent speed.

The Agentic Wallets component gives fintechs programmable wallet infrastructure, enabling end-users to delegate payment authority to AI agents within defined limits. Agents can access funds, sign transactions, and pay any merchant accepting x402 or MPP, with a full audit trail maintained throughout.

Furthermore, the suite supports any stablecoin on any chain and is designed to accommodate emerging agentic payment standards as the ecosystem develops. Off-ramp, conversion, and reconciliation are built into a single platform, producing structured settlement data intended to be auditable from launch.

Commenting on the news, Idan Ofrat, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Fireblocks, noted that card infrastructure was built on the assumption that humans initiate every transaction, and that the Agentic Payments Suite provides the controls layer required to make agent-initiated payments viable at production scale.

Early adoption and stablecoin integration

Tazapay, a payments company operating across more than 70 markets, is among the early adopters. Amlan Chanda, VP of Product Management at Tazapay, stated that the Agentic Payments Gateway is enabling a move from experimentation to merchant-ready agentic acceptance at scale, on neutral infrastructure.

Agora's regulated stablecoin, AUSD, is already live on the stack. Nick van Eck, CEO and Co-Founder of Agora, noted that agent-initiated payments represented one of the clearest new pathways for stablecoin circulation at scale, and that the Fireblocks infrastructure is designed to allow AUSD to reach those flows without friction.

Adding to this, Keith Lawhorn, Chief Information Security Officer at the Wyoming Stable Token Commission, emphasised that building controls into the protocol layer is the only approach that will allow regulated issuers to stand behind agentic commerce at scale.