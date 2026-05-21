Ingenico and Arrive have announced a partnership to deliver unattended payment solutions for parking and transit infrastructure across 30-plus countries.

The agreement integrates Ingenico's self-series payment terminals with Arrive's ARCHIPEL unattended payment gateway, targeting urban mobility infrastructure at scale.

Integrating terminals with urban mobility infrastructure

Under the partnership, Ingenico's Self/2000 LE, Self/4000 LE, and Self/5000 LE terminals will be integrated with ARCHIPEL, Arrive's card-present payment gateway designed for unattended environments. The terminals are built for outdoor and solar-powered deployments, featuring ruggedised enclosures and secure PIN entry, characteristics suited to the operational demands of street-level kiosks in varied climates and high-traffic urban settings.

The integration is designed to support digital wallets and local payment methods alongside traditional card acceptance, reflecting the broader shift in urban mobility infrastructure towards cashless and multi-method payment environments. For city operators and transit authorities, the combination addresses both the need for payment reliability in unattended settings and the growing expectation among users for contactless and mobile payment options.

Arrive currently operates a global fleet of approximately 360.000 kiosks. As part of the partnership, the company intends to upgrade a significant portion of that existing fleet with Ingenico's terminals, in addition to deploying new kiosks and vending machines globally. Moreover, the scale of the planned rollout positions this as a long-term infrastructure refresh rather than a limited pilot.

Pilots in 2026, commercial deployments from 2027

According to the official press release, pilot programmes for on-street parking kiosks using Ingenico payment solutions are scheduled to begin during 2026, with initial commercial deployments expected from 2027 onwards. The phased timeline suggests a measured approach to validating performance across diverse urban environments before broader rollout.

The partnership reflects wider trends in urban mobility, where municipalities and private operators are under pressure to modernise ageing payment infrastructure while maintaining service continuity. Unattended payment environments present specific technical challenges, including connectivity, device resilience, and fraud prevention, that purpose-built terminal and gateway combinations are designed to address.

Arrive, as a global mobility platform, and Ingenico, a France-based payment acceptance provider, bring complementary capabilities to the arrangement: Arrive contributes platform reach and mobility sector expertise across its kiosk network, while Ingenico provides hardware certified for deployment in outdoor, unattended contexts across multiple regulatory environments.

The agreement covers more than 30 countries, though specific markets have not been disclosed at this stage. Given the scale of Arrive's existing kiosk fleet and the global footprint of both companies, the partnership has the potential to affect payment acceptance standards across a broad range of urban transit and parking operators worldwide.