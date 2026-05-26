Depending on where you live, BNPL is either a tightly supervised consumer credit product, a feature buried inside a super app, a tool for buying motorcycles at 180% APR, or something regulators have not quite figured out how to classify yet. The global numbers are impressive, but the stories developing at a regional level might be worth taking a look at as well.

Europe

Half of European consumers now use instalment or deferred payment options, but the adoption is anything but uniform. France leads at 55%, followed by Germany at 49%, with Austria and Italy in the low 40s. Switzerland is the outlier at just 25%. Moreover, even among frequent users, behaviour differs, with German consumers being disproportionately likely to pay monthly or even weekly, while Swiss users tend to reach for BNPL once a year or less.

On the provider side, Klarna remains the dominant pan-European player, with particularly strong reach across the Nordics, Germany, and the UK. PayPal's instalment product covers most major markets, but national champions are holding their ground in the larger economies: Oney and Floa in France, Ratepay in Germany, Scalapay in Italy, and Zinia (Santander's BNPL offering) across Spain and Germany. Besides, banks are becoming part of the picture too. For example, NatWest and Barclays, in the UK, have built instalment-conversion features directly into existing card purchases; Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, in Italy, have expanded card-linked instalment options; CaixaBank, in Spain, has gone a step further and embedded split payments into Apple Pay.

The regulatory environment is where things get really interesting. Europe is the world's most active area for BNPL regulation right now, and the rules are tightening fast. The EU's Consumer Credit Directive II, adopted in 2023 and taking full effect by November 2026, brings BNPL under standardised disclosure and affordability rules for the first time. In the UK, the FCA's new Deferred Payment Credit framework officially kicks in on 15 July 2026. France moved early: a September 2025 ordinance transposed the directive into national law, explicitly covering split and deferred payments and mandating stronger affordability checks, detailed pre-contractual disclosures, and clearer fee transparency even for short, interest-free instalments.

Beyond the headline frameworks, the rest of Europe remains a regulatory patchwork, at least for now. Germany treats many BNPL providers as factoring companies, allowing them to sidestep full credit licensing, though BaFin has flagged concerns around misleading marketing and weak affordability checks. Italy requires registration under the TUB following the Bank of Italy's clarification that most BNPL offerings constitute consumer credit. Belgium draws the line at three instalments, beyond which FSMA oversight and a credit licence apply. Spain was largely unregulated until recently, but the CNMV is now aligning with CCD2.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region brings together both the world's most regulated BNPL market and some of its least scrutinised. Australia requires all providers to hold an Australian Credit Licence, perform robust affordability checks, and provide hardship assistance, a framework that rivals anything in Europe. Japan sits at the opposite extreme, with no standalone BNPL regulation and providers only potentially falling under the Installment Sales Act if payment periods exceed two months.

Diving into the adoption rates, Australia accounts for 21.5% of ecommerce payments through BNPL, while New Zealand sits at 11.9%. India, however, has staged the most dramatic rise of any market globally, climbing from 0.1% of ecommerce in 2019 to 5.8% in 2023, driven by low credit card penetration and a vast population historically underserved by formal credit. The APAC region as a whole is forecast to account for 7.7% of ecommerce payments by 2028.

On the regulatory side, the stricter end of the spectrum is getting even stricter. Singapore operates under MAS oversight alongside a FinTech Association BNPL Code of Conduct that caps consumer credit, standardises fees, and prohibits excessive debt accumulation. Indonesia introduced OJK Regulation No. 32 of 2025, bringing credit ceilings, licensing requirements, and consumer data-sharing protocols into force. India's BNPL sector is tightly intertwined with the Reserve Bank of India's digital lending guidelines, which mandate transparent APR disclosure, strict data privacy, and grievance redressal mechanisms. China is in a category of its own: the PBOC requires major tech companies to separate their consumer lending entities and route all credit data through state-run information systems, making BNPL as much a data governance question as a financial one.

South Korea adds another layer of specificity. Its revised Electronic Financial Transactions Act has created a new framework that limits BNPL customers to KRW 300,000 (around USD 300), caps providers' credit offering at 15% of prior-quarter payments, and prohibits BNPL from being used to repay personal financial debt. Providers must also use alternative credit scoring models and face restrictions on how they share overdue payment history.

The dominant commercial story across the region, though, is that BNPL is mostly a feature embedded inside super apps and digital wallets, not a separate thing. Grab's PayLater is woven into ride-hailing, food delivery, and ecommerce, and has introduced 8- and 12-month plans in Malaysia. GoPayLater operates across Tokopedia and ShopTokopedia in Indonesia. Shopee PayLater is embedded directly at checkout inside the Shopee app. In China, Alipay and WeChat Pay fold BNPL into ecommerce, utilities, and entertainment across their broader ecosystems. Japan's market, meanwhile, features Paidy, Zozo, and Mercari alongside Afterpay, with international entrants still competing for share.

Latin America

BNPL's appeal in Latin America is not primarily about convenience for the already-banked. It is about access to credit for the unbanked, and that might change what the product needs to do and how regulators think about it.

Brazil is the region's largest and most sophisticated market. Its BNPL sector is projected to reach USD 4.66 billion in transaction value by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% through 2030, with more than half of ecommerce merchants already integrating instalment options. The thing to watch is Pix Parcelado, a feature enabling consumers to split payments through Brazil's Pix instant payment system, with merchants receiving full payment upfront. It is a model no other major market has replicated at scale, and it could cement BNPL's position in Brazilian commerce in a way that benefits all sides of the transaction.

Mexico is a market defined by its unbanked population: around 46% of adults aged 18 to 70 lack bank cards, making BNPL one of the few viable tools for people to participate in ecommerce. The Fintech Law regulates crowdfunding and electronic payments, but standalone BNPL products frequently operate as general corporate loans. Colombia is moving more deliberately, with the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia aligning BNPL with standard consumer credit guidelines, requiring KYC checks, full upfront cost disclosure, and cooling-off periods. The country's existing ‘cuotas’ culture (splitting large purchases into agreed instalments) has made BNPL a natural fit, with fintechs only digitalising what consumers were already doing.

Across the region, platforms like Mercado Libre, Nubank, and Rappi have integrated BNPL into their ecosystems, while global players such as Klarna and Afterpay still face regulatory and cultural barriers to meaningful scale.

The US

Growth is still strong when it comes to BNPL in the US, with 96.3 million users projected for 2026. However, it has become a budgeting tool: more than half of Gen Z (51%) and Millennials (54%) now use it more frequently than traditional credit cards. The share of BNPL-using households paying for groceries on instalment has doubled, with 29% now using it for food, so we can easily say it is now embedded in the daily financial management.

Klarna, Affirm, PayPal, and Afterpay remain the central providers, backed by extensive merchant networks, but, similar to what is happening in Europe, the most significant competitive development has come from banks. JPMorgan, Citigroup, and American Express now offer instalment features that mirror BNPL's repayment model. Apple discontinued Apple Pay Later in 2024 and pivoted to bank-issued instalment loans within Apple Pay, a move that shifted competition toward issuers integrated into the wallet rather than standalone BNPL apps.

Regulation remains the US market's defining complication. The CFPB's interpretive rule brought BNPL under Truth in Lending Act obligations, requiring dispute investigation, account-credited refunds, and periodic billing statements. New York has gone further with comprehensive licensing, mandatory ability-to-repay assessments, and fee caps. California, Massachusetts, and others are evaluating their own frameworks, creating a compliance patchwork that forces nationwide operators to calibrate legal workflows while maintaining uniform customer experiences. Geography matters beyond regulation, since penetration is highest in tech-heavy metros like San Francisco, Seattle, and Austin, while states with large underbanked populations show above-average usage reflecting BNPL's appeal to credit-invisible borrowers. Healthcare-driven adoption is growing in the Sun Belt and tourism states like Florida and Nevada are seeing a BNPL surge in travel spending.

Africa

In Africa, the gap between what BNPL promises and what it delivers to vulnerable consumers is more distinct than anywhere else in the world.

Kenya's BNPL sector, for example, bears little resemblance to the interest-free checkout credit familiar in London or Sydney. It is a USD 1.03 billion-a-year asset-financing industry that funds motorcycles, smartphones, and household goods at effective interest rates of 80% to 180% APR, multiples of the Central Bank Rate. A small group of largely foreign-owned non-bank lenders, including Watu Credit, M-KOPA, Mogo, and Aspira, have embedded kill switches in financed phones and GPS trackers in financed motorcycles as a substitute for affordability assessment. Parliament passed the Business Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 in December 2024, formally placing these providers under the Central Bank of Kenya, and draft Non-Deposit-Taking Credit Providers Regulations published in August 2025 represent the most consequential consumer credit reform the country has seen since the digital lender regulations of 2022.

South Africa has a different kind of regulatory problem, a fundamental ambiguity about which law applies, since BNPL currently sits in a void between the National Credit Act and the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, with neither the National Credit Regulator nor the FSCA having issued clear guidance. Consumers face reduced transparency, no guaranteed recourse mechanisms, and inconsistent contract terms. The Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill is intended to close these gaps, but without inter-agency enforcement mechanisms, regulatory voids risk becoming systemic vulnerabilities.

Nigeria operates under dual oversight from the Central Bank of Nigeria, which licenses the financial entities behind most BNPL platforms, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, which governs digital lending practices. Over 400 digital lending platforms held full FCCPC registration as of early 2026, with registered providers required to disclose all charges before any offer is accepted and to comply with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation.

Shaping the new global trend

Across every region, three tensions define where BNPL is heading. The first is that regulation is becoming a barrier to entry as much as a rulebook. When a market formalises quickly, it doesn't just protect consumers; it also locks in whoever already has the compliance infrastructure, the credit licences, and the banking relationships. The fintechs that built their business models on regulatory ambiguity are running out of runway, and the grey zones that remain open are increasingly a trade-off between short-term growth and long-term reputational and legal exposure.

The second is that the original BNPL proposition is starting to lose ground. Banks were slow, but now they're embedding instalment features directly into cards and wallets that hundreds of millions of people already use every day. In that environment, a standalone BNPL app has to work extremely hard to justify its existence.

The third is the tension between financial inclusion and financial harm. The numbers from India, Indonesia, and parts of Latin America show that credit access for underserved populations is a real need. However, easy credit and absent regulation may become a recipe for disaster, and it doesn't end well for the people with the least margin for financial error. How regulators and providers navigate that trade-off will define whether BNPL is remembered as a genuine financial innovation or a cautionary tale with good branding.

About Claudia Pincovski

Claudia is a News Lead Editor at The Paypers. Holding a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, she is very passionate about exploring the latest news on financial inclusion, financial literacy, digital banking, and Open Finance. Claudia is a diligent researcher, a meticulous editor, and an active advocate for diversity and inclusion.