Alibaba Cloud has unveiled a suite of model, infrastructure, platform, and agent products targeting global enterprise and developer customers.

The centrepiece of the launch is Qwen3.7-Max, Alibaba's latest large language model, now available through Model Studio in the Singapore region.

Alongside the model release, Alibaba Cloud introduced Qwen Cloud, an AI-native platform designed to simplify model deployment and access for businesses, developers, and AI agents. The platform consolidates Alibaba's proprietary Qwen models, open-source models, and third-party offerings (covering text, vision, audio, image, video, and embedding tasks) under a single service layer. Its architecture includes a Skills portal for agents, a command line interface for workflow integration, and a standard web interface for human users.

To support agent workloads more broadly, the company has launched a Skills portal that converts capabilities across more than 60 cloud products into formats compatible with MCP (Model Context Protocol), enabling AI agents to invoke cloud resources programmatically. Supporting infrastructure upgrades include lightweight execution sandboxes, cross-task memory, seamless data circulation, and intelligent operations management across the technology stack.

Enterprise toolkits and open-source commitments

According to the official press release, Alibaba Cloud also debuted the JVS Agent Suite, an enterprise-grade set of toolkits built on its OpenClaw framework. The suite includes JVS Claw Teams, which supports round-the-clock cloud operations, centralised distribution of proprietary Skills, and integrated security management, as well as JVS Mobile, a mobile automation platform built on the Qwen model designed for multi-agent collaboration and complex task execution across applications.

In a further signal of its open-source positioning, Alibaba Cloud confirmed it has joined the PyTorch Foundation as a Platinum member, committing to contribute to next-generation AI infrastructure development.