QNB Group and Mastercard have partnered to build international card payment infrastructure in Syria, working alongside the Central Bank of Syria.

The initiative spans point-of-sale terminals, ecommerce, and SoftPOS capabilities, and is being developed in coordination with the Central Bank of Syria.

The agreement positions QNB Group, which operates across the Middle East and Africa, as a central actor in Syria's emerging payments ecosystem. For Mastercard, the initiative marks a step towards connecting Syrian consumers and businesses to its global network, pending regulatory and operational clearance from the country's central bank.

Building the regulatory and technical foundation

The three parties are working jointly to ensure alignment with applicable regulatory, operational, and risk management requirements. The collaboration is oriented towards preparing the country for its first international card transaction, rather than announcing a live deployment.

According to the official press release, no launch date has been disclosed. The focus at this stage appears to be on infrastructure readiness and institutional alignment, reflecting the complexity of integrating a country into global card networks following years of limited financial connectivity.

Syria's reintegration into international payment systems carries broader implications for financial inclusion. Access to international card acceptance infrastructure would allow businesses to receive cross-border payments and enable consumers to transact through globally recognised payment schemes, something that has been largely unavailable in the country in recent years.

Strategic context

For QNB Group, the partnership aligns with its stated strategy of advancing digital payments in the markets where it operates. As one of the larger financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa region by assets, QNB's involvement lends institutional weight to the effort.

For Mastercard, extending network reach into Syria represents a market-entry play in a country at an early stage of payments modernisation. The collaboration with both a regional banking partner and the country's central bank reflects the multi-stakeholder approach typically required to establish card scheme infrastructure in underserved or previously isolated markets.

In addition, the inclusion of SoftPOS, representing a technology that turns standard smartphones or tablets into card acceptance devices without additional hardware, is notable. In markets where traditional POS terminal rollout is slow or costly, SoftPOS can accelerate merchant acceptance at lower infrastructure cost, which may be particularly relevant in Syria's current economic environment.