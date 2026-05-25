NewsPayments

PayJustNow integrates with Peach Payments Digit Pro POS device

CP

Claudia Pincovski

25 May 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippaymentsPOSmerchantsBNPL
Countries:
South Africa

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finby obtains Maltese licence and becomes fully operational in Malta

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FirstBank and Visa launch multi-currency cards in Nigeria

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Visa, Trip.com Group sign MoU to optimise APAC travel payments

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