PayJustNow has integrated with the Digit Pro point-of-sale device from Peach Payments, bringing BNPL and credit options directly to the till for medium to large enterprise merchants across South Africa.

The integration embeds PayJustNow's flexible payment offering into Peach Payments' existing POS terminals, removing the need for static, printed QR codes that merchants previously had to display alongside separate devices. Transaction amounts are now captured directly at the till rather than entered manually by the customer, reducing the potential for input errors and simplifying the checkout process for both merchants and consumers.

Single integration, dual product access

The solution provides merchants with access to both a BNPL product and a credit offering through a single integration point. It incorporates advanced credit scoring and fraud prevention capabilities, as well as a unified reconciliation process covering multiple transactions. A company official at PayJustNow noted that the arrangement gives merchants frictionless access to the company's base of over four million consumers, a commercially significant reach for retailers seeking to extend cashflow-friendly options at the point of purchase.

Beyond payment processing, the Digit Pro device supports customised checkout flows and accommodates third-party applications covering functions such as stock control, loyalty programmes, and rewards schemes. This positions the terminal as a broader merchant operations tool rather than a standalone payments device.

Rollout and context

The solution has been in pilot since early 2026 with five merchants and is now being rolled out across the existing merchant bases of both companies. Peach Payments operates as a payment service provider focused on the African market, while PayJustNow positions itself as a flexible payment provider in South Africa.

The partnership responds to growing consumer demand for cashflow-friendly payment options, particularly within the retail sector. By consolidating BNPL and credit functionality into a single device, the arrangement also reduces countertop hardware clutter, which has practical implications for the in-store experience. Merchants no longer need to maintain a separate static QR code display alongside their POS terminal, simplifying the physical checkout environment.

For the broader South African payments ecosystem, the integration reflects a continued shift towards converged commerce infrastructure, where a single device handles payments, credit, loyalty, and inventory functions simultaneously. As flexible payment adoption grows across retail, integrations of this kind are likely to become a baseline expectation rather than a differentiator for enterprise merchants.