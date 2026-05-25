Klarna and Tekion bring flexible payments to US auto service

Klarna and Tekion have partnered to integrate flexible payment options into dealership service departments across the US.

Through the integration, Klarna's payment suite will be made available via Tekion Pay, the payments functionality built into Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) platform. Each payment option comes with a fixed repayment schedule, giving customers a defined payoff date at the point of transaction.

Embedding payments in the service workflow

Tekion ARC is described as an end-to-end platform serving automotive retail operations, and is used by dealerships running major vehicle brands across the US. Tekion Pay is embedded within that platform's existing transaction flows (including service bookings, vehicle collection, and counter payments) meaning the Klarna integration does not require dealerships or customers to interact with a separate checkout environment.

The partnership targets a segment of automotive retail where unplanned, high-value transactions are common. Repair costs at dealership service departments can run into several thousand US dollars, and consumers have traditionally covered these with credit cards. Klarna's inclusion in the checkout flow positions fixed-term instalments as an alternative to open-ended revolving credit at the point of need.

David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna, noted that the integration is designed to give customers a transparent repayment structure, as opposed to carrying a revolving credit card balance with no fixed end date. In addition, Jamie Fox, General Manager of Tekion Pay at Tekion, described payment flexibility as an expectation rather than an added feature, and framed the partnership as a means for dealers to offer more choice within the transaction flow they already operate.

The announcement broadens Klarna's presence in US retail verticals beyond traditional ecommerce and points to continued interest in extending BNPL infrastructure into service-based and high-ticket consumer spending categories.