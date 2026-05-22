Klarna has partnered with EZContacts to offer instalment and deferred payment options to US customers purchasing eyewear and contact lenses.

The integration makes Klarna's full range of payment options available at EZContacts' checkout.

US customers can now choose from four payment methods: payment in full, payment in 30 days interest-free, payment in four interest-free instalments, or longer-term financing arrangements. The options are live for all eligible customers shopping on the EZContacts platform.

Vision care as a structured payment category

According to the official press release, the partnership targets a retail segment that, despite involving predictable and recurring consumer needs, has traditionally relied on credit card payments. Vision care purchases (including contact lens replenishment, updated prescription frames, and replacement eyewear) follow relatively consistent cycles, making them a relevant use case for instalment-based payment models.

For EZContacts, the addition of Klarna's payment suite is presented as a measure to reduce upfront cost barriers for customers, particularly for higher-value eyewear purchases.

For Klarna, the agreement reflects continued expansion into specialised retail verticals beyond general merchandise. The company has pursued a strategy of embedding its payment infrastructure across a wide range of consumer categories in the US market, and the vision care segment represents a further extension of that approach.

The move also aligns with broader trends in BNPL adoption across health-adjacent retail categories, where consumers are increasingly seeking payment flexibility for planned, non-discretionary expenditures. Regulatory scrutiny of BNPL products in the US continues, though the sector has seen sustained growth in transaction volumes over recent years.