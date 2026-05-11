France: an analysis of payments and ecommerce trends

France is often labelled a mature payments market, and while this remains true, the label no longer captures the current changes. Today, due to pressure from global platforms and regulations, it is less about adopting new payment methods and more about the distribution of ecosystem value.

Consumer payments have strong foundations, and consumer behaviours are evolving

Structurally, France remains card-centric, especially for in-store shopping, with the Cartes Bancaires (CB) scheme deeply embedded in everyday usage. According to The Banque de France, cards now slightly surpass cash for in-store payments; however, both remain widely used, showcasing a gradual evolution in consumer behaviour rather than disruption.

Online, the picture is less uniform. While cards still underpin most transactions, they are increasingly wrapped into wallets and alternative payment methods (APMs). Apple Pay, particularly, has gained traction on mobile, driven by its simplicity and integration. At the same time, PayPal and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) have become standard checkout options. Their success is not accidental, as they address flexibility and security needs, especially for higher-value purchases.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) behaviour shows a similar pattern. Account-to-account (A2A) solutions, now transitioning toward Wero, are increasingly used for everyday transfers. This is one of the targeted use cases where instant payments are taking root, rather than being a universal replacement for cards.

Across segments, expectations are converging around immediacy, simplicity, and consistency, a shift especially visible in B2B. Commercial cards usage is expanding, particularly for expense management and procurement. While efficient for businesses, they have higher acceptance costs for merchants, therefore increasing margin pressure.

Payment providers: from integrated models to performance-driven orchestration

In the past decade, France’s payment provider landscape has changed more than the consumer one. Historically, payments were handled by banks and a handful of international payment service providers (PSPs) offering end-to-end solutions – a straightforward value proposition with one provider and integration, but global coverage.

In time, this model has progressively fragmented, with three new models emerging:

providers focused on acquiring and processing;

integrated platforms, such as Adyen, combining scale with strong technical capabilities;

specialised players focusing on fraud, authentication, and optimisation.

While not all of them have succeeded, the direction is clear: specialisation is growing, and merchants are the drivers. As performance is now their primary objective, not simplicity, multi-provider setups are becoming standard, often coordinated through orchestration layers, which directly challenge full-service providers. Integration alone no longer justifies a premium unless it delivers measurable performance gains, and in many cases, it does not.

At the same time, providers are moving up the value chain, switching from being just infrastructure to decision engines that control routing, authentication strategies, and transaction outcomes.

Payment schemes and infrastructure: cards under pressure, multi-rail infrastructures emerging

France’s payment infrastructure relies heavily on cards, combining the domestic CB scheme with Visa and Mastercard. While CB remains dominant for domestic debit, the balance is shifting. Other international cards, such as American Express and China’s UnionPay, are widely accepted in France, although their volumes are lower.

International schemes, particularly Visa and Mastercard, are gaining ground in higher-value segments, especially commercial cards, ultimately impacting economics with their higher fees.

Regulation has also majorly contributed to the current industry. Interchange caps and surcharging bans standardised pricing and protected consumers, but they have also reduced merchants’ ability to influence payment choices. As a result, competition moved from the rail toward the interface. This explains the rise of wallets and BNPL, which compete on user experience (UX) and value-added services but not on the underlying infrastructure.

Simultaneously, instant payments and A2A rails are expanding across Europe. In France, adoption remains gradual, not due to infrastructure readiness but due to integration, UX, and the absence, so far, of a compelling mass-market use case.

We are therefore seeing a gradual shift toward a multi-rail environment.

How merchants navigate payments-related structural trade-offs

For merchants, the challenge is not enabling payments but managing trade-offs in a constrained system, and three aspects define the payment strategy:

Integration vs performance : full-service providers offer simplicity, but specialised solutions often deliver better results.

: full-service providers offer simplicity, but specialised solutions often deliver better results. Global vs local : international players bring scale and innovation; local solutions can offer cost or acceptance advantages.

: international players bring scale and innovation; local solutions can offer cost or acceptance advantages. Value vs cost: payments impact margins through fees, conversion, fraud, and operational complexity.

In practice, one trade-off dominates: performance vs complexity. Merchants are increasingly willing to accept operational complexity if it comes with measurable gains in acceptance, cost, or conversion. The controllable lever is execution, and not pricing, as competitive advantage depends on the ability to optimise routing, authentication, and checkout design within regulatory constraints.

The impact of payment regulation in France

In France, PSD2 produced a structural change by mandating access to account infrastructure and enabling A2A alternatives. Even more importantly, Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) moved a critical part of the transaction decision from merchants to issuers, embedding issuer control into the payment flow.

The initial impact was a measurable decline in conversion. Although optimisation via exemptions and risk-based authentication mitigated it, acceptance performance now depends heavily on issuer behaviour and PSP capabilities, with control having been reallocated and not returned to merchants.

At the same time, PSD3, the Payment Services Regulation (PSR), and instant payment initiatives are lowering barriers for A2A models. However, this does not mean imminent card displacement, as they still have structural advantages in interoperability, dispute management, and UX.

Regulation also compressed issuer economics. Interchange caps have reduced consumer card revenue, limiting incentives for product innovation. This enabled alternative models, particularly BNPL and wallet-led experiences, to compete on UX and embedded financing rather than pricing.

This means merchants now have regulated costs and distributed decisions and can optimise, instead of negotiating.

Payment sovereignty and the future of the payments value chain in France and Europe

Sovereignty is now central to the European payments agenda. Although France has strong domestic options, like CB, it is dependent on global players at the interface layer, where wallets control the customer relationship.

Initiatives such as Wero aim to address this by building a European A2A alternative. While a clear ambition, its execution remains uncertain, given the competing entrenched card ecosystems and superior wallet UXs. However, strengthening infrastructure sovereignty is not automatically interface control, as seen with current emerging models like agentic commerce, which point in the same direction: control is closer to where decisions are made.

Conclusion

France’s payments market is rebalancing. Although the infrastructure is stable, those who manage the interface, orchestrate transactions, and in real time influence decision-making gain control and value.

In this context, the risk for France (and, more broadly, Europe) is that without interface control, infrastructure ownership alone will not be sufficient to retain economic and strategic influence.

About Chaira Mekkaoui

With 15+ years of experience in payments, Chaira joined Redbridge in 2022 to help bring the payment practice to the next level. After a few years working as a payment consultant, she also worked at Visa for 10 years as a Fraud Manager and Business Analyst.

About Redbridge

Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory is a leading financial management partner to corporations around the globe. It is committed to providing each client with all the information required to make the best decisions and optimise their financial performance. Redbridge’s teams are in Houston, New York, Chicago, Paris, Geneva, and London.