Stitch has integrated BNPL functionality into its enterprise payments platform, going live with multiple South African merchants.

The feature is already live across a number of merchants in the country, including Lego, The North Face, LeLive, Duck Apparel, Ben Sherman, and Scentimental.

The addition positions BNPL as part of Stitch's broader payment offering, which already includes card payments, pay by bank, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Capitec Pay, Absa Pay, and in-person payments.

Instalment structure and merchant settlement

Under the new functionality, customers will have the possibility to split a purchase into two to six instalments, selecting their preferred repayment schedule at the point of checkout. Merchants receive full payment within 24 hours of a transaction, removing the dependency on instalment repayments completing over time, a model that addresses a common operational friction point for retailers adopting BNPL.

Stitch says merchants retain control over where the BNPL option is displayed, with the ability to configure visibility by specific product, category, or price band. Repayment data is made accessible to merchants, and customers can manage their instalment plans directly through the merchant's website, without being redirected to a third-party platform.

Market context and competitive positioning

The South African BNPL segment already includes providers such as PayJustNow, HappyPay, and Float, all of which offer instalment-based checkout options across retail partners. Stitch's entry into the segment differentiates primarily through its integration within an existing enterprise payments stack, rather than as a standalone BNPL product.

Stitch reports it has raised USD 107 million in funding to date, including a USD 55 million Series B round completed in April 2025. The company's existing client base includes Takealot, Mr D, MTN, Vodacom, TFG's Bash, Hollywoodbets, Luno, and The Courier Guy.

In addition, the BNPL feature is available across retail categories and is not restricted to specific verticals such as fashion or home goods, broadening the potential merchant addressable market within Stitch's platform.

Junaid Dadan, president and co-founder at Stitch, noted that the company is observing higher approval and facility rates compared to other market participants, and that consumer flexibility in selecting repayment terms is contributing to improved conversion rates and average order values for enterprise merchants.