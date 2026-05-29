PayPal has introduced two BNPL products for Austrian consumers, covering deferred and instalment payment options.

The move extends a product suite already present in other markets to Austria's ecommerce base of approximately five million online shoppers. The company is positioning the launch as a response to demand for flexible, transparent payment models in the market.

How the two products work

Pay after 30 days is available for purchases between EUR 1 and EUR 2.000, subject to a creditworthiness assessment. The outstanding amount is debited automatically at the end of the 30-day period, removing the need for a manual bank transfer. In addition, users and customers can view the due date and remaining balance within their PayPal account at any time, and receive email notifications ahead of the debit. A one-time extension of the payment deadline is available for a fee, disclosed to the customer before the option is confirmed.

The instalment product covers purchases ranging from EUR 99 to EUR 10.000. Customers may select repayment terms of three, six, 12, or 24 fixed monthly instalments. Interest rates and total costs are presented in full prior to purchase confirmation and remain accessible in the PayPal app throughout the repayment period. Automated charges are made via the customer's registered payment method, with email reminders sent two days before each scheduled debit. Furthermore, early repayment is permitted at any point without penalty.

Both products remain covered by PayPal's Buyer Protection and Seller Protection programmes under the applicable terms and conditions.

Market context and merchant implications

According to the official press release, Austria is considered an established ecommerce market within Europe. PayPal's BNPL options are, in part, positioned as a tool for merchants to reduce cart abandonment and improve conversion rates, a dynamic that has driven the adoption of deferred and instalment payment products across the region.

The launch follows a broader trend of embedded credit products being integrated directly into checkout flows, with major payment providers competing to offer flexible financing within their existing user interfaces. Through the process of leveraging its existing customer base and PayPal account infrastructure, the company avoids the need for consumers to enrol in a separate credit product or interact with a third-party lender.

Pay after 30 days and pay in instalments are now available to Austrian customers at participating online retailers.