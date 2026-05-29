NewsPayments

Paytm to inject EUR 9 million into newly incorporated European payments entity

CP

Claudia Pincovski

29 May 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
fundingpaymentsfintechdigital paymentsexpansion
Countries:
Europe

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