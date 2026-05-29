NewsPayments

PayPal users gain access to WeChat Pay merchant network in China via TenPay Global

CP

Claudia Pincovski

29 May 2026 / 3 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippaymentscross-border paymentsmobile paymentsmerchants
Companies:
PayPal
Countries:
China

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