Tencent Financial Technology has connected its cross-border payment platform, TenPay Global, with PayPal World, allowing US-based PayPal users to scan WeChat Pay QR codes at merchants across China without needing a local Chinese wallet or bank account.

The rollout initially targets PayPal users in the US, with further international markets to be added in phases. By linking an existing PayPal account to WeChat Pay's merchant network, foreign visitors can make in-person payments across retail, dining, transportation, and services, categories that span the bulk of daily consumer spending in China.

Reducing friction for inbound visitors

The practical barrier the integration addresses is well established. Cashless payments have become the standard form of in-person transactions across China, with WeChat Pay and Ant Group's Alipay together accounting for the majority of mobile payment acceptance points in the country, including taxis, restaurants, retail outlets, and public services. Until now, foreign visitors without a Chinese domestic bank account faced limited options to participate in this payment environment. The TenPay Global–PayPal connection provides a channel into the WeChat Pay network that does not require onboarding onto a Chinese domestic platform.

To encourage adoption of foreign bank cards linked to WeChat Pay, Tencent is offering temporary fee waivers through 2026. The announcement is timed ahead of APEC 2026 in Shenzhen and forms part of a broader effort to simplify payment access for international visitors to China.

Tourism and policy context

The initiative sits within a wider policy direction in China towards attracting foreign visitors. Tourism contributed more than 4% of China's economy in 2024, according to official data. The country has expanded visa-free access for travellers from a number of countries in recent years, though US citizens still require a visa for most visits.

The integration does not remove visa or entry requirements, but it does address a distinct logistical barrier that has affected foreign visitors' ability to pay for everyday goods and services during their time in China.

No figures on participating merchant numbers or projected transaction volumes have been disclosed by either company.