Understanding the G20 cross-border payments targets

Where does the G20 cross-border payments roadmap stand, and how close is it to achieving its 2027 targets for access, cost, speed, and transparency?

On October 9, 2025, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) released its consolidated progress report, marking five years since the G20 launched the Roadmap for Enhancing Cross-Border Payments. The initiative aims to make cross-border payments faster, cheaper, more transparent, and more inclusive across wholesale, retail, and remittance segments, with most targets scheduled for completion by 2027.

The G20 cross-border payments roadmap

Launched in 2020 at the G20’s request, the roadmap seeks to address structural frictions in international payments, including high costs, slow settlement, limited access, and low transparency. Coordination is led by the FSB, the Bank for International Settlements Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI), and other international bodies.

Key historical targets:

Reduce global remittance costs to 3% or less (World Bank: 6–7% in 2020)

Ensure faster settlement times, with most payments completed within one hour

Improve transparency of fees, FX margins, and delivery times

Expand access to digital payment infrastructure for all end users

Policy progress: most frameworks are now in place

Over the past five years, regulators and international bodies have completed much of the policy work envisioned under the roadmap. Key initiatives include:

Data and messaging standards

Global migration toward ISO 20022 messaging improves the quality and richness of payment data, supporting better compliance screening, increased transparency, and greater automation across payment chains.

AML and payment transparency

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) updated Recommendation 16, often called the “travel rule,” strengthening data requirements for payment messages and adapting them to modern payment systems.

Regulatory alignment

In December 2024, the FSB issued recommendations for more consistent supervisory frameworks for banks and non-bank payment service providers, addressing historical fragmentation across jurisdictions.

Payment system interoperability

Authorities have encouraged stronger interconnections between domestic fast payment systems. A notable example is the link between India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore’s PayNow, enabling near-instant transfers between the two systems.

Implementation reality: policy vs. practice

The FSB’s latest update highlights an uncomfortable truth: policy work is largely complete, but real-world impact remains underwhelming. Despite years of coordination, the system remains too slow, too expensive, and too opaque for many users. The FSB now openly concedes that satisfactory improvements at the global level are unlikely to align with the 2027 roadmap timetable.

While frameworks exist, real-world impact is limited:

Modest gains in speed and access

Persistently high costs

Uneven transparency

Slow execution

Analysis from industry experts shows:

Costs remain high, especially for P2P payments

Speed improvements are minimal, with fewer than half of payments meeting the one-hour goal

Transparency and access have improved slightly, but implementation (not policy)remains the bottleneck

The issue is no longer creating rules but making them work. Disjointed regulation, inconsistent AML/CFT requirements, sluggish infrastructure upgrades, and reliance on correspondent banking are slowing progress. Even where ISO 20022 adoption and new payment rails exist, patchy uptake and weak interoperability limit real-world benefits.

The FSB’s 2025 consolidated progress report concludes that while international coordination has advanced substantially, many improvements have not translated into tangible benefits for end users. Persistent challenges include:

High cross-border payment costs, particularly for remittances

Variable settlement speeds depending on payment route and infrastructure

Uneven access to efficient cross-border payment services

Partial transparency on fees, FX spreads, and delivery times

Measured progress against G20 targets (FXC)

Accessibility

G20 target: Every end-user should have at least one option to send or receive cross-border electronic payments by 2027.

Current metrics:

• MSMEs with a transaction account: ~90%

• Adults with a transaction account: 78.7% (+4.9 percentage points since 2022)

Progress considered limited.

Transparency

G20 goal: Payment service providers should disclose: total transaction cost, FX rates and conversion charges, expected delivery time, payment tracking, and terms of service.

Current metrics:

• 62.9% of services disclose both cost and speed (+7.3 pp YoY)

• ~37% of services still fail to provide full disclosure

Speed of cross-border payments

G20 target:

• 75% of payments delivered within 1 hour

• Remaining 25% within 1 business day

Current performance (2025):

• 35.4% of payments completed within 1 hour (+1.9 pp YoY)

• 39.6 percentage points below the target

Corridors charging more than 3%

G20 target: No corridor should exceed 3% cost by 2027

Current status:

• 18.3% of corridors still exceed 3% (-5.8 pp from 2024)

Key dynamics:

• Largest improvements driven by P2B payments

• South Asia significantly reduced expensive corridors (-36 pp)

• B2B and B2P corridors saw increases in >3% pricing

• P2P corridors improved slightly but remain worse than 2023

Cost of cross-border payments

G20 target: Average global cost ≤1% by 2027

Current situation (2025):

• P2B: 2.0% → 1.9% (2023–2025)

• P2P: ~2.6% to send $1,000, unchanged from 2023, remains most expensive

Regional differences:

• Sub-Saharan Africa: >4% average P2P cost, +0.23 pp YoY

• Europe & Central Asia: 1.93% average P2P cost, -0.04 pp YoY

Small improvements in 2025, but most targets remain far from achievable levels.

The implementation gap

Policymakers increasingly agree that the primary challenge is implementation, not policy design. Structural obstacles slowing progress include:

Fragmented regulatory frameworks: Different licensing rules, compliance requirements, and supervisory approaches across jurisdictions increase operational complexity.

AML and compliance requirements: Essential controls are inconsistently interpreted across countries, increasing processing time and costs.

Legacy infrastructure: Many banks still use systems not designed for real-time global transactions.

Dependence on correspondent banking: Traditional networks introduce multiple intermediaries, liquidity costs, and delays.

Outlook toward the 2027 targets

With most policy frameworks established, the roadmap’s focus is shifting toward practical implementation and infrastructure upgrades. Key priorities include:

Expanding interoperability between fast payment systems

Accelerating adoption of ISO 20022 messaging

Improving data sharing and compliance processes

Reducing friction between bank and non-bank payment providers

Enhancing transparency in cross-border payment pricing and timing

The FSB emphasises that meaningful progress requires close coordination between regulators, payment system operators, banks, and fintech providers. Without faster implementation, the 2027 performance targets are at risk, despite the largely complete policy framework.

