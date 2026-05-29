Payments intelligence platform Ordr has formed a technology partnership with commerce platform provider FreedomPay, connecting FreedomPay's payment gateway and security infrastructure directly into Ordr's Connect Layer. The arrangement is designed to give sports, live entertainment, and hospitality operators a consolidated commerce and data stack spanning all revenue-generating touchpoints within a venue.

Current Ordr partners include the Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Edmonton Oilers in professional ice hockey, as well as Resorts World Las Vegas, reflecting the platform's focus on high-footfall, multi-channel venue environments where transaction volume and data fragmentation are persistent operational challenges.

Security infrastructure and commerce coverage

FreedomPay's payment gateway covers 90% of acquirers globally and supports more than 1,500 integrations across point-of-sale systems, property management systems, kiosks, and web and mobile channels. The company's PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), which FreedomPay describes as the first of its kind in North America, encrypts cardholder data at the point of interaction and maintains that encryption throughout the transaction lifecycle. Combined with Ordr's Cy4Data layer, the security coverage is structured to extend across the full transaction cycle.

Ordr's Connect Layer already unifies data from ticketing, food and beverage, retail, mobile, donations, and raffles. The integration with FreedomPay's gateway is intended to consolidate payment processing within that same infrastructure, reducing the number of discrete systems operators must manage across a venue.

Transaction data and customer intelligence

Beyond payment processing, the partnership is structured to convert transaction data into customer intelligence through Ordr's AI platform. FreedomPay's gateway data feeds into Ordr's analytics layer alongside CRM, ticketing, and point-of-sale inputs, giving operators visibility across customer transactions without relying exclusively on traditional loyalty programme participation. Loyalty programmes, by nature, capture only a portion of overall spending behaviour, a limitation that operators in live entertainment environments, where many purchases are made by infrequent or first-time attendees, are particularly exposed to.

The combined stack is positioned to address that gap by drawing intelligence from payment transactions themselves, regardless of whether a customer is enrolled in a loyalty scheme. For venue operators managing diverse revenue streams, from general admission concessions to premium hospitality, the ability to attribute spending behaviour at the transaction level, rather than only through opt-in programme data, represents a shift in how customer insight is assembled.

No financial terms have been disclosed, and no details on the broader rollout timeline beyond Ordr's existing partners have been made available.