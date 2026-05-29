NewsPayments

Ordr and FreedomPay partner on payment infrastructure for live entertainment

CP

Claudia Pincovski

29 May 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippaymentstransactionsdataecommerce
Companies:
FreedomPay
Countries:
United States of America

News on Payments

PayPal users gain access to WeChat Pay merchant network in China via TenPay Global

29 May 2026 / 3 min read / Payments

Paytm to inject EUR 9 million into newly incorporated European payments entity

29 May 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

Ordr and FreedomPay partner on payment infrastructure for live entertainment

29 May 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

Modern World launches BOX payment platform for UK small businesses

29 May 2026 / 3 min read / Payments

Checkout.com joins BLIK as direct scheme member and partner

29 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Interviews on Payments

What UK merchants want from their payment provider in 2026

25 May 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

Spotify on subscription payments, data, and payment trends

15 May 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

PSD3 and instant payments - what changes for merchants and how to prepare

08 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

[MPE 2026] Strategic talks: Mastercard on tokenization, stablecoins, and agentic commerce

28 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Orchestrating the US multi-rail instant payment future — FedNow, ACH, and stablecoins

22 Apr 2026 / 8 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright