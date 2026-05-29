Modern World has launched BOX, a payment solution designed for small and micro businesses operating across the UK. The platform integrates a physical card terminal, a mobile application, and a browser-based management interface under a single product, enabling merchants to accept payments in person, via payment link, and by phone through a virtual terminal.

BOX is positioned to occupy the space between basic card readers, which typically offer limited functionality, and enterprise-grade payment systems that carry higher costs and operational complexity. The solution targets a wide range of business types, including tradespeople, hospitality venues, cafés, salons, charities, and retailers.

Platform features and operational scope

The BOX mobile app, available on both Android and iOS, provides live revenue tracking, transaction monitoring, payment link management, and refund processing. Merchants managing operations from a desk or back office can access the BOX Office dashboard via browser, which offers detailed reporting, virtual terminal functionality, and broader transaction management tools.

Built-in capabilities include split payments, gratuity options, pre-authorisations, digital receipts, and configurable staff permissions. The platform also supports X and Z reporting, a standard feature for end-of-day and end-of-period financial reconciliation. For service-based businesses, payment links can be issued upon job completion, while deposit collection ahead of bookings is supported for hospitality operators.

Modern World has confirmed that SoftPOS functionality for Android devices is in development. Once available, the feature will allow compatible smartphones and tablets to accept contactless payments without the need for dedicated card reader hardware, a capability increasingly adopted across the European payments market as acquirers and independent software vendors look to reduce hardware dependency. No launch timeline for the SoftPOS feature has been disclosed.

The company has not released pricing details or data on current merchant numbers.

The launch reflects a broader trend in the UK payments market, where providers are expanding beyond single-device card acceptance to offer integrated, multi-channel tools suited to smaller operators who manage both in-person and remote transactions. Consolidating payment acceptance, reporting, and virtual terminal access within one platform reduces the need for merchants to manage separate tools or providers.