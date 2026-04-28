ExplainersPayments

Advocate General opinion on FX hedging by payment institutions under PSD2 and MiFID II

Oana Ifrim

Oana Ifrim

28 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
FXpaymentsFX hedging

News on Payments

Ant International rolls out open-source Agentic Mobile Protocol

28 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Alipay launches AI payment processing product for agentic commerce

28 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Zelle and Truist pilot bill payments via Zelle Forward network

27 Apr 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

PayRow and 8B to build regional checkout for GITEX Almaty

27 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Block and Uber expand global partnership across payments and restaurant tech

27 Apr 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

News on Fintech

Mercury receives conditional OCC approval to establish Mercury Bank, N.A.

28 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Birbank rolls out sign language video call feature in Azerbaijan

27 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Robinhood receives MAS in-principle approval in Singapore

27 Apr 2026 / 4 min read / Fintech

Revolut winds down precious metals trading in nine EEA markets

27 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Matsui Securities adopts Broadridge's JASDECPS on SaaS platform

27 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright