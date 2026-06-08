Experian has launched a personal loan application within ChatGPT, combining conversational AI with its marketplace and lender network.

The tool combines conversational AI with Experian's marketplace infrastructure, lender network, and financial data capabilities in order to support borrowing discovery within a chat-based interface.

The application draws on Experian's Marketplace, which is informed by real lender criteria, consumer-permissioned data, and financial services infrastructure. Rather than directing users to standalone comparison sites, the experience allows consumers to explore loan options through dialogue within a platform they already use. In addition, those seeking offers tailored to their credit profile are directed to Experian's own site, where pre-qualified options, personalised rates, and what the company calls No Ding Decline features are available without triggering a hard credit inquiry.

Expanding AI-driven financial access

According to the official press release, the launch forms part of Experian's broader Consumer-First AI strategy, which encompasses several conversational and AI-enabled products. These include EVA, the Experian Virtual Assistant, an insurance-focused ChatGPT application, and an integration within Snapchat's AI Sponsored Snaps. Moreover, the loans application extends this approach by embedding financial product discovery within an AI platform that has seen rapid consumer adoption.

US-based lender Avant is among the participating lending partners. The firm has noted that the integration allows it to reach consumers through digital environments they already navigate, rather than requiring them to initiate a separate loan search.

The application does not itself issue loan offers or make credit decisions. Its function is to surface information about available loan products and guide consumers toward completing the process through Experian's regulated marketplace infrastructure.

The broader context reflects a shift in how financial services firms are approaching consumer acquisition and engagement. Embedding product discovery within AI assistants and messaging platforms reduces friction in the borrowing journey and positions financial data providers like Experian as infrastructure layers within third-party consumer experiences. Furthermore, the approach also raises questions around data governance and consumer transparency that Experian says it addresses through regulated marketplace processes and responsible AI governance practices.