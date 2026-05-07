How are AI agents rewiring fintech? Don Ginsel breaks down the shift in payment infrastructure and the new business models driving the software industry.

In February 2026, something remarkable happened to the software industry. Over the course of roughly 48 hours, approximately USD 285 billion in market value evaporated from SaaS (Software as a Service) companies - firms that sell cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The financial press quickly christened this event the ‘SAASpocalypse’, and for good reason: it represented the largest AI-triggered repricing event in software history.1

But what does a sell-off in enterprise software have to do with payments? As it turns out, everything. The forces dismantling the traditional SaaS business model are simultaneously restructuring how payment firms operate, how fintech products are priced, and which companies in the payment ecosystem will thrive in an AI-native economy.

What exactly is the SAASpocalypse ?

To understand this moment, you need to understand one simple business model: per-seat pricing. For two decades, most enterprise software was sold the same way: a company paid a monthly fee for each employee who used the product. More employees meant more ‘seats’, which meant more revenue. Salesforce, the CRM (Customer Relationship Management) giant, built a USD 300-billion business this way. ServiceNow, Workday, Atlassian - all the same model.

The SAASpocalypse was triggered when investors collectively concluded that AI agents - autonomous software systems capable of performing multi-step tasks without human intervention - could fundamentally undermine this equation. The catalyst was Anthropic’s launch of Claude Cowork in late January 2026, a product that demonstrated AI agents performing sustained knowledge work: legal document review, financial analysis, customer support triage, and project management.2

‘If 10 AI agents can do the work of 100 reps, you need 10 Salesforce seats, not 100. That single sentence captures the existential threat.’

The maths is brutally simple. As SaaStr founder Jason Lemkin explained: if AI agents reduce the number of humans needed for a task by a factor of ten, the revenue generated by per-seat pricing collapses accordingly.3 The iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (IGV) - a basket of publicly traded software companies - plummeted roughly 20% year-to-date by March 2026, with some mid-cap SaaS firms losing more than 30% in a single month.4

Chart 1 — Software sector repricing

IGV ETF approximate performance and selected SaaS stock drawdowns, early 2026

Sources: Yahoo Finance, Business Insurance, Investing Caffeine, FinancialContent (March 2026)

Why payments are in the blast radius

At first glance, payment companies look insulated. Stripe, Adyen, Block (formerly Square) - they charge per transaction, not per seat. Their revenue model appears structurally different from the SaaS firms caught in the sell-off. But look closer, and the disruption runs deep through three channels.

First, workforce compression is already here. Block, the parent company of Square and Cash App, announced in February 2026 that it would eliminate approximately 4,000 employees - about 40% of its workforce - in what CEO Jack Dorsey described as a reorganisation around artificial intelligence.5 Block’s stock surged more than 20% on the news as investors cheered the anticipated margin improvements.6 Meanwhile, Klarna, the Swedish buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) company, had already demonstrated both the promise and peril of aggressive AI adoption. After replacing roughly 700 customer service agents with AI in 2024, the company was forced to reverse course by early 2026 after customer satisfaction deteriorated on complex interactions - a cautionary tale that the industry is still absorbing.7

Second, the pricing model revolution has arrived for payments too. Fintech SaaS products - billing platforms, fraud detection tools, compliance software - have historically used the same per-seat model now under siege. According to Growth Unhinged’s 2025 State of B2B Monetisation report, pure per-seat pricing declined from 21% to 15% of SaaS companies in just twelve months, while hybrid models surged from 27% to 41%.8

Chart 2 — The death of per-seat pricing

Distribution of SaaS pricing models, 2024 vs. 2025, with 2026 forecast

Sources: Growth Unhinged, Pilot, OpenView, Chargebee, Gartner, NxCode (2025–2026)

Third, payment infrastructure must now serve AI agents, not just humans. Stripe has moved aggressively into this space, repositioning its Link consumer wallet as the default authentication and payment surface for agentic transactions - purchases initiated autonomously by AI agents rather than humans.9 The company also acquired Metronome, an enterprise-grade metering platform, for approximately USD 1 billion in January 2026 to bolster its ability to handle usage-based billing at scale.10 Adyen, by contrast, has been notably quieter on agentic commerce, focusing instead on deepening its in-store and unified-commerce capabilities for the large enterprise merchants it predominantly serves.

The emerging landscape: winners and losers

Not all payment and fintech companies face equal exposure. The vulnerability spectrum mirrors what Gartner has identified across the broader SaaS landscape: task-level automation tools are most at risk, while companies controlling critical systems of record - the core platforms businesses cannot easily replace - are better positioned.11

Payment processors that operate as infrastructure - the ‘rails’ through which money moves - occupy a privileged position. When AI agents need to execute a purchase, they still need Stripe’s API or Adyen’s payment gateway. Indeed, more AI-driven commerce may increase transaction volume, even as it shrinks the human workforce processing those transactions. BDO’s 2026 fintech predictions note that fintechs are already integrating payment tools directly into AI chatbots to initiate transactions on command, detect fraud, and provide payment assistance.12

The fintech companies most vulnerable are those whose value proposition rests on automating tasks that AI can now perform natively: basic invoice processing, straightforward compliance checks, simple data analytics, and template-driven document generation. As one investor told TechCrunch, the barriers to building software have fallen so dramatically that the ‘build versus buy’ calculus is shifting toward build in many cases.13

Chart 3 — Fintech exposure to AI disruption

Estimated vulnerability based on task complexity and switching costs

Sources: Gartner, Forrester, Fortune, PYMNTS, InvestorPlace (2026 analysis)

The Klarna lesson: speed kills (sometimes)

Perhaps no company better illustrates the tension between AI ambition and operational reality than Klarna. The Swedish BNPL firm became the poster child for AI-driven workforce reduction in 2024, publicly claiming that its AI assistant was doing the work of 700 human customer service agents. Its headcount fell from over 5,500 to about 3,400. But by early 2026, the company was quietly reversing course: customer satisfaction had deteriorated on complex interactions, and the cost of handling quality failures consumed much of the projected savings.14

The Klarna reversal has become what enterprise AI strategists now call ‘the canonical cautionary tale of 2026’. It demonstrates that while AI excels at handling high-volume, routine queries, the technology still struggles with the nuance, empathy, and multi-step problem-solving required in complex financial interactions. For payment firms, where customer trust is the product and regulatory compliance is non-negotiable, this lesson is especially salient.

What comes next

The SAASpocalypse is not the end of software, nor the end of fintech. But it is the end of a specific assumption: that charging per human user will remain the default model for enterprise technology. Forrester has predicted that AI automation will eliminate 6.1% of US jobs by 2030.15 IDC forecasts that 70% of software vendors will move away from pure per-seat models by 2028. Gartner projects that 40% of enterprise SaaS will include outcome-based pricing components by the end of 2026.16

For payment firms and fintech SaaS products specifically, the path forward likely involves three adaptations. First, embracing hybrid pricing models that combine predictable base fees with usage-based components tied to actual transaction volume or AI-agent activity. Second, investing heavily in the infrastructure layer - APIs, metering, compliance rails - that AI agents will need to function in commerce. And third, recognising that the most defensible moat in fintech is not the software interface, but the proprietary data, regulatory relationships, and deeply integrated workflows that take years to build and cannot be replicated by a coding agent in an afternoon.

The software industry’s most comfortable assumptions are no longer safe. But for payment companies willing to evolve their models and lean into the infrastructure that AI-native commerce demands, the SAASpocalypse may ultimately look less like an ending and more like a beginning.

About author

Don is a creative strategist who can unite people from different perspectives around a single purpose. With a keen expertise in fintech and the impact of technology on business, people & governance, he can make complex problems look simple and can see what people need to adopt change. He is running a technology and business advisory firm, Leodex, has several non-executive positions in payments and microfinance, and supports various startups in fintech & payments. https://inkedin.com/in/donginsel/

SOURCES

[1] Taskade Research, "The SaaSpocalypse: $285B Wiped, AI Agents Rising," March 2026

[2] FinancialContent / Business Insurance, "AI Agents Trigger a Massive Repricing in B2B Software," March 2026

[3] SaaStr / AI 2 Work, "The 2026 SaaS Apocalypse," February 2026

[4] Yahoo Finance; Investing Caffeine, "The SaaSpocalypse Has Arrived...Or Has It?" March 2026

[5] PBS News, "AI is key driver behind layoffs at fintech company Block," February 2026

[6] FinTech Weekly, "Block Shares Jump After AI-Driven Layoffs Announcement," March 2026

[7] Digital Applied / MLQ.ai, "Klarna Reverses AI Layoffs," March 2026; Tech.co, May 2025

[8] Growth Unhinged, "What actually works in SaaS pricing right now," Feb 2026; Pilot, 2025

[9] The Reservist, "Stripe and the Agentic Long Tail," May 2026

[10] Solvimon Blog, "AI billing software: 8 platforms built for tokens, credits, and inference pricing," Feb 2026

[11] Gartner / Fortune, "The 3 forces quietly dismantling SaaS," April 2026

[12] BDO, "2026 Predictions for Fintech," January 2026

[13] TechCrunch, "SaaS in, SaaS out: Here’s what’s driving the SaaSpocalypse," March 2026

[14] Forrester, "SaaS As We Know It Is Dead," February 2026; American Banker, March 2026

[15] NxCode, "SaaS Pricing Strategy Guide 2026"; Gartner via SoftwareSeni, March 2026

KEY LINKS

Taskade full analysis: taskade.com/blog/saaspocalypse-explained

BDO fintech predictions: bdo.com/insights/industries/fintech/2026