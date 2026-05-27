Revolut launches local branch in Hungary with IBAN rollout

Revolut has launched a local branch in Hungary and begun a phased rollout of Hungarian IBANs to customers.

The rollout is structured in phases. A portion of new customers have begun receiving Hungarian IBANs immediately, while existing account holders will be transitioned in stages over the coming days. Revolut has indicated that customers will be notified individually of their transition timeline via their registered contact details.

Local IBANs and everyday banking

The introduction of Hungarian IBANs is intended to broaden the practical utility of Revolut accounts for day-to-day financial activity. With a local IBAN, customers will be able to receive salary payments and set up direct debits for recurring bills, use cases that have historically required a domestic bank account in Hungary and were not always straightforward with the Lithuania-based IBANs that Revolut previously issued to European customers.

This distinction matters in markets where employers and utility providers require or strongly prefer local account numbers. The move addresses a recurring friction point for Revolut users seeking to use the platform as a primary banking service rather than a supplementary payments tool.

Growing footprint of local branches in Europe

According to the announcement, Hungary joins a number of European markets where Revolut now operates through a local branch structure, rather than relying solely on its European banking licence issued by the Bank of Lithuania. This approach allows Revolut to align more closely with local regulatory frameworks and customer expectations in each market.

Revolut received its UK banking licence after a prolonged application process, a milestone that accelerated scrutiny of its European branch strategy. The company has since signalled intent to deepen its presence across the continent through the process of establishing locally authorised entities where feasible.

The Hungarian launch represents part of this broader effort to position Revolut as a primary banking provider in Europe, competing directly with established domestic retail banks rather than operating solely as a fintech alternative at the margins of customers' financial lives.