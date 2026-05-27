Brazil-based fintech Robbin has secured USD 8 million in seed funding and structured a USD 100 million credit fund to expand supply chain finance.

The seed round was co-led by Canary, Atlântico, and Caravela, with participation from AB Seed, Norte Ventures, and international investors Clocktower and Tomorrow Capital. In parallel, the company has structured a Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios (FIDC) in partnership with Augme, the asset management arm of XP. The FIDC is valued at USD 100 million, approximately BRL 502 million at current exchange rates, and will be used exclusively to fund the company's credit operations. Robbin expects to fully deploy the capital by the end of 2027.

Supply chain credit built on Pix

Founded in 2023, Robbin operates at the intersection of trade credit and payments within the Brazilian retail supply chain. The company's model enables retailers to purchase goods from manufacturers on instalment terms, a segment the company's founders describe as largely unchanged by the fintech-driven transformation that has reshaped consumer payments in recent years.

Rather than relying on card network infrastructure such as Visa or Mastercard, Robbin's payment product is built on Brazil's Pix instant payment system. This architecture allows transactions to settle in real time and at lower operating cost compared with traditional card-based models. In addition, the product is offered through a co-branded structure, whereby large manufacturers can issue a personalised virtual card to their retail clients under their own brand, bundling credit access, favourable payment terms, and loyalty benefits including Livelo points.

AI-driven credit infrastructure

The proceeds from the seed round are earmarked for the development of Robbin's credit and payments platform, which the company says is built with a native artificial intelligence architecture. This includes the buildout of AI agents designed to automate financial flows within industrial supply chains.

The company has already launched Robbinson, an AI assistant for manufacturers' sales teams that processes and approves credit applications in real time via WhatsApp. The integration points to a broader industry trend of embedding credit decisioning directly into commercial workflows, reducing friction at the point of sale between manufacturers and their retail customers.

The structuring of a FIDC alongside the equity raise is a common approach in Brazilian fintech, allowing companies to separate credit risk from equity capital and scale lending volumes without diluting shareholders further. Furthermore, the partnership with Augme signals an intent to access institutional capital markets as the credit book grows.