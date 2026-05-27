SAS launches EuroBonus business credit card for Scandinavian SMEs

Scandinavian airline SAS has announced the launch of a business credit card programme under its EuroBonus loyalty brand, targeting small and medium-sized enterprises across Scandinavia. The programme is built on embedded finance and Cards-as-a-Service (CaaS) infrastructure provided by Nordiska, with app experience and expense management functionality delivered by Denmark-based fintech company Cardlay. SAS describes the initiative as positioning the airline among the first global airline loyalty programmes to launch a business card offering built on embedded finance infrastructure, with the airline retaining ownership of the customer experience and value proposition.

The rollout will take place in phases across Scandinavia. The first product to launch is the SAS EuroBonus Executive Business Card, a premium metal card aimed at executives, business owners, and finance managers at SMEs.

Product features and loyalty integration

The card combines travel benefits, payment functionality, and expense management within a single product. Cardholders receive 20,000 yearly Level Points, access to SAS Lounges, Priority Pass membership, and premium travel insurance. The earning rate is set at 25 EuroBonus points per 100 SEK, DKK, or NOK spent, which SAS describes as the highest EuroBonus earning rate currently available on the market.

On the operational side, the card includes digital card issuance, flexible credit limits, and a dedicated application with expense and receipt management that integrates directly into ERP systems. The ERP integration is aimed at reducing administrative overhead for finance managers, allowing transaction data to flow into existing accounting workflows without manual reconciliation.

The programme is structured around the premise that no existing card product in the Scandinavian market fully combines loyalty, technology, and banking into a single experience. By bringing together Nordiska's CaaS infrastructure and Cardlay's expense management platform under the SAS EuroBonus brand, the programme seeks to replace what SAS describes as a fragmented landscape where businesses have previously relied on multiple cards and platforms.

Embedded finance model and market context

The use of embedded finance infrastructure allows SAS to offer financial products directly to its customer base without operating as a licensed bank. Under this model, Nordiska provides the regulated card issuance and credit capabilities, while SAS controls the product design and customer relationship. This structure has become an increasingly common approach for non-financial brands seeking to launch payment products, enabling faster deployment and greater commercial flexibility than building or acquiring banking capabilities directly.

SAS is launching the programme in its 80th anniversary year. No specific figures on the number of SMEs targeted, planned credit limits, or the timeline for the phased rollout to additional Scandinavian markets have been disclosed.