The changing face of credit – Why modern issuers need a new kind of agility

The credit market is presenting opportunities for issuers greater than ever before.



Valued at $443.7B in 2021 and projected to reach $952.2B by 2031, global credit issuance is growing in both volume and complexity. New forms of lending such as BNPL and embedded finance are disrupting ecosystems, while consumers increasingly expect credit that feels as intuitive as their everyday digital experiences.



Modern cardholders, particularly Gen Z and Millennials across emerging markets in APAC, LATAM, Africa and some areas of Europe, still value access to credit, but they want it delivered in ways that are personalised, mobile-first, and seamlessly integrated into their financial lives.



Yet for many issuers, outdated core systems make it difficult to keep up. Built for a time when credit products were static and innovation cycles slow, legacy infrastructures now limit speed-to-market, flexibility and the ability to design experiences around the customer.



This webinar explores how modern technology and next-generation issuing platforms are helping issuers close the gap by transforming credit into a more agile, compliant and customer-centric proposition that drives loyalty and long-term growth.