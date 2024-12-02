WebinarsFintech

The changing face of credit – Why modern issuers need a new kind of agility

Organized on 11 Nov 2025 / 09:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT / 06:00 PM CET

CH

Cosmina Hrisca

28 Oct 2025 / 5 Min Read

Watch Video

Agenda

  • The Credit Market Landscape
  • The Issuer Challenge
  • Innovation in Action
  • The Future of Credit

Presenters

Dwayne Gefferie

Dwayne Gefferie

Founder at Gefferie

David Shipper

David Shipper

Strategic Advisor in the Retail Banking & Payments practice at Datos Insights

Stephen Bowe

Stephen Bowe

Chief Product Officer at Paymentology

Keywords:
next-generationissuercredit marketcustomerembedded financeBNPL
Countries:
World
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright