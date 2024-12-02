WebinarsFintech

Shape the Future of B2B Payments: Join the EU Visa Spotlight – Embedded Payment

Takes place on 15 Jan 2026 / 08:00 AM PDT / 11:00 AM EDT / 05:00 PM CET

Elena Irimia

18 Dec 2025 / 5 Min Read

Agenda

  • The latest market trends and regulatory shifts impacting French SMEs
  • How Visa’s integrated payment solutions empower every ecosystem player
  • Inspiring testimonials and practical strategies to differentiate your offering

Presenters

Adolfo Laurenti

Business & Economic Insights Sr Director at Visa Europe

Melisande Mual

Publisher and Managing Director at The Paypers

Jill Selff

Vice-President, Commercial SMB Sales Executive at Visa Europe

Florence Mélique

Group Senior Vice-President & Regional Managing Director at Visa France Belgique, Luxembourg

Jordane Giuly

Cofounder & CEO at Defacto

Keywords:
ERP platformEmbedded payment solutionsB2B paymentsEmbedded financeIssuersRegulatory shiftsFintech innovation
Countries:
World
