SEPA Inst – lessons learned and next steps

Organized on 13 Feb 2025 / 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

30 Jan 2025 / 5 Min Read

Agenda

  • What are the key lessons that have been learned post 9th January and what are the next steps for VoP and Phase 2 ‘Send’?
  • How can banks and PSPs in Europe maintain their competitive advantage when Instant Payments are offered by all?
  • What key strategies can be adopted to enhance customer experience while ensuring compliance?
  • How can PSPs balance operational capacity and compliance requirements all whilst ensuring workforce readiness for real-time payment systems
  • What will be the impact on standard SEPA and other payment schemes – extinction?
  • What does the future hold for instant payments within Europe and what are the potential new technologies and regulations that could affect real-time payment systems?
