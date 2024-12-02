SEPA Inst – lessons learned and next steps

Small and medium-sized banks are navigating the complexities of the SEPA Instant Payments framework, especially concerning the immediate and precise requirements for sending and receiving real-time payments. With various deadlines approaching, these banks are concerned about how to implement efficient processes for meeting the verification of payee criteria, including IBAN checks and sanction screening. As regulations evolve and new compliance expectations arise, banks need guidance on integrating these practices while safeguarding customer trust and ensuring regulatory adherence.

For the larger banks who may have been ‘live’ with SEPA Inst for years, potentially since its formal launch in 2016, it won’t be about the basics to send and receive. Rather, it will be about making sure their existing systems meet the new mandate requirements. For instance, even if they already have a domestic Verification (or Confirmation) of Payee solution, it may not be in the standardised format outlined in the VoP rulebook. This means that they need to ensure they fully understand the EDS requirement and leave plenty of time ahead of the June testing window.