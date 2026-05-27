Attijariwafa Bank has launched Simple, a fully mobile banking platform replacing its decade-old digital arm, L'bankalik, in Morocco.

Simple operates across four subscription tiers:

The entry-level Simple Go is free and includes a Mastercard Standard card, Apple Pay and Google Pay integration, and virtual cards for online purchases.

Simple Plus, at approximately USD 1.90 (MAD 19) per month, offers a Gold card with higher transaction limits and three free monthly operations.

Simple Prime, at approximately USD 5.90 (MAD 59) per month, includes a World card, unlimited transactions, and access to a dedicated adviser.

Simple Metal, the premium tier at approximately USD 15.90 (MAD 159) per month, provides a Visa Infinite metal card, airport lounge access, and concierge support.

Broader reach and super app ambitions

Where L'bankalik was directed primarily at younger, first-time banking clients, Simple targets a wider demographic that includes families, merchants, Moroccans residing abroad, and premium clients currently served by other institutions. The group has indicated it is actively courting already-banked customers, positioning Simple as a viable secondary account alongside existing banking relationships.

Beyond core banking, Simple is structured as a super app with modules spanning travel booking, urban mobility, entertainment, adolescent accounts with parental controls, a referral and cashback scheme, and daily partner offers. Simple Invest provides access to savings products from as little as approximately USD 1 (MAD 10), along with term deposits, investment funds, and stock market participation including IPO subscriptions. The app also integrates consumer and mortgage credit with in-app simulation and real-time approval, requiring no branch visit.

Simple Pay enables instant P2P and merchant payments via QR code at no charge between Simple and Attijariwafa bank clients, a feature the bank frames as a tool for reducing Morocco's reliance on cash transactions.

In addition, account opening is fully digitised. Clients can retrieve a physical card from partner retail locations, supermarkets, Wafacash agencies, or delivery platforms, then complete registration via the app using biometric verification, national ID scanning, and electronic signature. Account closure is likewise available directly through the app.

Technology and regulatory context

Simple's architecture is described as built on open, API-driven, cloud-ready systems. Moreover, conversational AI tools are already embedded in the platform, with transactional AI capabilities under development. AI is expected to play a role in personalising client experiences going forward. The platform's data governance and cybersecurity frameworks are aligned with Bank Al-Maghrib regulatory requirements.

The launch arrives as Morocco sees rising mobile usage and growing fintech activity. Attijariwafa bank has characterised the move as part of a broader push to accelerate financial inclusion, rather than a reaction to anticipated competitive entries into the Moroccan market.