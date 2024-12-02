WebinarsFintech

The Goldilocks Approach: How to Offer Consumer Financing that's 'Just Right'

Organized on 07 May 2024 / 08:00 AM PDT / 11:00 AM EDT / 05:00 PM CET

CN

Cristina Nita

23 Apr 2024 / 5 Min Read

Agenda

  • What ingredients go into creating customised financing programmes: products, repayment schedules, credit profiles and more
  • Real-World Success Stories: Hear from industry leaders about real-world applications, success stories and challenges overcome
  • Innovative Partnership Models: discover how banks and lenders are easily scaling their customer financing programmes utilising pre-existing merchant integrations
  • The Perfect Threesome: successfully balancing bank, merchant and customer needs to nurture long-term relationships
  • Regulatory Landscape: ensuring responsible lending and compliance while maximising flexibility and accessibility
