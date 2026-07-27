Western Union has announced it will discontinue its Western Union Digital Bank service, closing all customer accounts.

According to the announcement, the decision follows what the company describes as a regular review of its products and services. Once an account reaches its closure date, users will lose access to the Western Union Digital Bank app, and the debit card linked to the account will be deactivated. Customers will receive confirmation once the closure has been completed.

Western Union Digital Bank operated as a separate digital banking proposition from Western Union's core money transfer business, offering customers an app-based account with an International Bank Account Number (IBAN) and a linked debit card. The service was distinct from the company's traditional cross-border remittance operations, which remain unaffected by this decision and continue to be governed by their own separate terms and conditions.

Required actions before closure

Western Union has outlined a series of steps customers need to complete ahead of their account closure date. These include withdrawing or transferring any remaining account balance, and notifying employers, organisations, or service providers that use the account's IBAN for salary payments, benefits, pensions, or recurring transfers, so that alternative banking details can be provided in time to avoid disruption to incoming or outgoing payments such as Direct Debits, bill payments, or subscriptions. Moreover, customers are also advised to download or save any account statements or transaction records they wish to retain. Premium subscribers have been told to cancel their subscriptions before the closure date.

Account holders who prefer not to wait for the scheduled closure can close their accounts earlier via the Western Union Digital Bank app, through the Profile > Close account function.

Western Union has warned that, once an account is closed, any payments sent to the associated IBAN may be rejected or returned to the sender. At the same time, any residual funds remaining in an account after closure will be handled in line with applicable laws, regulations, and the company's General Terms and Conditions.

The discontinuation illustrates a broader pattern in the payments industry, where non-bank remittance providers that expanded into adjacent digital banking services have periodically scaled back these offerings to refocus on core money transfer operations. For affected customers, the transition requires proactive management of payment redirections within a defined two-month window to avoid interruptions to recurring financial obligations.

Western Union has confirmed that its core money transfer services, accessible through the Western Union website and app, will remain unaffected and continue to operate under separate terms and conditions from those that governed the Digital Bank product.