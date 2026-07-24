Wise has had its application for a US national trust bank licence rejected by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

According to CityAM, the UK-based fintech confirmed that the regulator turned down its bid for a national trust bank charter, a setback in what the company has described as its largest growth market. Shares in Wise fell by more than 7% in early London trading following the announcement. The company said the rejection would not affect its existing US operations and confirmed plans to submit a new application.

Background to the application

The OCC's decision concerned an application originally submitted more than a year earlier, in 2024. Since then, the company said it had made changes to its compliance infrastructure, including systems for customer checks and financial crime controls. Moreover, Wise stated that it had invested in strengthening these processes both globally and in the US, and noted that changes to US payment regulations meant its original application no longer reflected the most suitable route to obtaining a licence.

A national trust bank licence would have allowed Wise to operate under a single federal regulator instead of maintaining licences across individual US states, a structure that typically simplifies the process of expanding product offerings domestically. Wise currently operates in the US under licences covering 48 states and four territories.

Wider US expansion strategy

The regulatory setback follows Wise's move earlier in 2026 to shift its primary stock market listing from London to Nasdaq, while retaining a secondary listing in the UK. At the time, the company said the change was intended to increase its visibility in the US market and improve access to US investors, which it identified as its biggest market opportunity.

The US banking licence process has become a focal point for European fintechs seeking deeper access to the American market. Revolut, a competitor of Wise, submitted a new application for a US banking licence earlier in 2026 after an earlier attempt was withdrawn. Holding a national licence would allow firms such as Wise and Revolut to offer banking products directly to customers, rather than relying on partner banks to provide certain services.

Wise reiterated that its US business would continue operating as normal under its existing state-level licences while it prepares a revised application for a national charter. The company did not provide a timeline for when the new submission would be filed.